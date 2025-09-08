Boyd's Liquid Cold Plates Continue to Deliver Next-Level Cooling to New Generation AI Processors in Hyperscaler, Colocation, and Enterprise Data Centers

Today, Boyd announced it has delivered five million liquid cold plates to hyperscalers, essential technology for Artificial Intelligence (AI) processor liquid cooling systems. Boyd designs and manufactures cold plates in volume to meet demanding, high performance AI compute and data center architecture direct cooling requirements. Backed by decades of cold plate manufacturing and design heritage and 100% in-line thermal and flow performance testing, Boyd's high reliability liquid cold plates (LCPs) ensure durability, quality, and longevity.

Boyd has delivered 5 million liquid cold plates to hyperscalers through reliable, high volume global manufacturing. Its liquid cold plates cool modern AI processors (GPUs and CPUs). Multiple cold plates connect to manifolds with quick disconnects to create a liquid cooling loop custom designed to direct cool numerous AI processors on a board. Every Boyd AI liquid cold plate design, high volume manufacturing, and test choice has been made to maximize cooling efficiency with uncompromised quality, durability, and reliability, advancing AI data center liquid cooling technology. Boyd cold plate design is optimized to maximize cooling performance with advanced, quality construction that enables peak reliability. Boyd liquid cold plates and liquid cooling loops boost AI processor performance and installation efficiency for hyperscaler, colocation, and enterprise data center customers.

Modern AI processors are cooled by Boyd's liquid cold plates. Designed to remove heat from high performance graphics processor units (GPUs) and central processor units (CPUs), durable liquid cold plates feature complex internal surface area to maximize cooling capacity. Multiple cold plates are connected to manifolds with quick disconnects to create a liquid cooling loop that is custom designed to direct cool numerous processors on a board. An aluminum mounting frame enables high mounting force to maintain structural integrity of the board and maximize heat transfer from processors to cold plates and the liquid cooling loop. Learn more about AI processor cooling here.

"Artificial intelligence data centers require highly reliable, extreme processor cooling performance. Every AI liquid cold plate and liquid cooling loop design, high volume manufacturing, and testing choice has been made to maximize cooling efficiency with uncompromised quality, durability, and reliability," said Shammy Khan, Boyd Chief Commercial Officer. "Our liquid cold plates and liquid cooling loops reliably boost processor performance and installation efficiency for our hyperscaler, colocation, and enterprise data center customers.

Boyd cold plate design is optimized for maximum cooling performance with advanced, quality construction that enables peak reliability. Its design and manufacturing technology strategies deliver high volume scalability with unparalleled quality. Cold plates are 100% leak tested to verify reliability following precision CNC machining and high-quality brazing manufacturing processes. In-house testing includes temperature cycling, power cycling, thermal shock, packaging tests, shipping tests, and more. Boyd leverages nitrogen hermetic seal quality checks to ensure leak-free quick disconnects, essential for hyperscale compute and data center applications. Boyd's liquid cold plates and liquid loops are delivered free of residual test fluids for streamlined data center commissioning.

Boyd produces liquid cold plates and liquid cooling loops at scale in its global manufacturing facilities with regional availability in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Regional availability enables Boyd to minimize time-to-market and logistics costs for its customers. Learn more about the breadth of Boyd's liquid cold plate technologies here.

