Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 36, 2025

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 1 September 2025 and 5 September 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 545,427 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 5,535,521 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 18 July 2025 and 26 September 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated volume

(number of shares): Weighted average

share price per day

(SEK): Aggregated

transaction value

(SEK): 1 September 2025 111,000 340.9830 37,849,113.00 2 September 2025 110,983 338.9089 37,613,126.45 3 September 2025 104,363 335.5819 35,022,333.83 4 September 2025 109,438 331.7206 36,302,839.02 5 September 2025 109,643 335.8815 36,827,055.30 Total accumulated over week 36 545,427 336.6435 183,614,467.61 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 3,877,192 337.0026 1,306,623,939.54

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 5 September 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Class C shares1 Total Number of issued shares2 1,234,611,900 496,056 1,235,107,956 Number of shares owned by EQT AB3 61,799,802 - 61,799,802 Number of outstanding shares 1,172,812,098 496,056 1,173,308,154 1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote

2) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

3) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

