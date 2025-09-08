Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 36, 2025

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 1 September 2025 and 5 September 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 545,427 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).
The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 5,535,521 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 18 July 2025 and 26 September 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
Date:
Aggregated volume
Weighted average
Aggregated
1 September 2025
111,000
340.9830
37,849,113.00
2 September 2025
110,983
338.9089
37,613,126.45
3 September 2025
104,363
335.5819
35,022,333.83
4 September 2025
109,438
331.7206
36,302,839.02
5 September 2025
109,643
335.8815
36,827,055.30
Total accumulated over week 36
545,427
336.6435
183,614,467.61
Total accumulated during the repurchase program
3,877,192
337.0026
1,306,623,939.54
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 5 September 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
Ordinary shares
Class C shares1
Total
Number of issued shares2
1,234,611,900
496,056
1,235,107,956
Number of shares owned by EQT AB3
61,799,802
-
61,799,802
Number of outstanding shares
1,172,812,098
496,056
1,173,308,154
1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334
