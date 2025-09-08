Anzeige
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 36, 2025

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 1 September 2025 and 5 September 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 545,427 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 5,535,521 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 18 July 2025 and 26 September 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated volume
(number of shares):

Weighted average
share price per day
(SEK):

Aggregated
transaction value
(SEK):

1 September 2025

111,000

340.9830

37,849,113.00

2 September 2025

110,983

338.9089

37,613,126.45

3 September 2025

104,363

335.5819

35,022,333.83

4 September 2025

109,438

331.7206

36,302,839.02

5 September 2025

109,643

335.8815

36,827,055.30

Total accumulated over week 36

545,427

336.6435

183,614,467.61

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

3,877,192

337.0026

1,306,623,939.54

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 5 September 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.


Ordinary shares

Class C shares1

Total

Number of issued shares2

1,234,611,900

496,056

1,235,107,956

Number of shares owned by EQT AB3

61,799,802

-

61,799,802

Number of outstanding shares

1,172,812,098

496,056

1,173,308,154

1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
2) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
3) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-36--2025,c4231102

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4231102/3653879.pdf

EQT - Repurchases of shares - Weekly press release Q3 2025_w36

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3467631

EQT AB Group

https://mb.cision.com/Public/87/4231102/962bbf7cbe41e63d.pdf

EQT Transactions 20250901 to 20250905

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-36-2025-302549420.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
