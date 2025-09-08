Availability on AWS European Sovereign Cloud will enable accelerated ISV compliance and deployment while meeting stringent data sovereignty requirements.

Second Front Systems (2F), a Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), today announced that its 2F Game Warden® platform will be available on AWS European Sovereign Cloud. The announcement builds on Second Front's deep technical expertise and proven customer success in delivering security solutions on AWS.

Organizations across Europe face complex regulatory requirements, including Germany's C5, and the EU's Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and NIS2 Directive. The availability of 2F Game Warden on AWS European Sovereign Cloud provides a pre-validated solution that helps customers meet these stringent compliance requirements while maintaining data residency within EU borders.

"Digital sovereignty isn't just about compliance-it's about building trust and resilience," said Tyler Sweatt, CEO of Second Front. "By bringing Game Warden to the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, we're helping governments and innovators move faster and deliver mission-critical capabilities with confidence. This allows European governments to securely harness the power of the cloud without compromising their strict sovereignty or security requirements."

2F Game Warden offers organizations a secure and compliant environment to host and operate mission-critical applications. With inherited accreditations, automated policy management, and continuous monitoring, the platform significantly reduces the time and cost typically required to achieve European certifications.

This announcement builds on Second Front's international momentum, including its work with NATO and the MOD to accelerate secure software adoption for allied missions. 2F Game Warden will be available once the AWS European Sovereign Cloud launches in late 2025, supporting multiple European regions.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) is a public-benefit software company powering software for the free world. We eliminate the friction that slows innovation, enabling faster, more secure development and deployment of software across government and regulated networks. Built by national security veterans and backed by top-tier venture capital, our platform is trusted by the world's leading organizations to cut deployment timelines from years to weeks. We move fast, solve hard problems, and deliver trusted capabilities where they're needed most. Our work strengthens global security and gives the United States and its allies a lasting competitive advantage. Learn more at secondfront.com.

