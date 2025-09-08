Elanco Innovation Builds Momentum, Credelio Quattro Reaches Blockbuster Status

Credelio Quattro marked $100 million in net sales making it Elanco's fastest pet health blockbuster in history and one of the industry's fastest ever, especially with a single geographic approval

Credelio Quattro joins Experior® as Elanco's second of six recently launched blockbuster-potential products to reach the $100 million annual net sales milestone

Zenrelia (ilunocitinib tablets) now in market in the European Union (EU) and Great Britain

GREENFIELD, IN / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has announced significant advancements with its two most recent pet health innovations - Credelio Quattro and Zenrelia - further demonstrating the company's commitment to helping pet owners and veterinarians around the world go beyond today's standard of treatment.

Credelio Quattro, Elanco's latest parasite innovation brought to market, became Elanco's fastest pet health blockbuster in history and one of the industry's fastest ever, especially with a single geographic approval, reaching blockbuster status of $100 million in net sales in less than eight months. Credelio Quattro offers the broadesti parasite protection available in an isoxazoline endectocide covering six types of parasites - fleas, ticks, heartworm disease, and three risky intestinal parasites - roundworms, hookworms,?and tapeworms.

"Credelio Quattro continues to break boundaries when it comes to offering veterinarians and pet owners parasite protection," said Bobby Modi, Executive Vice President, U.S. Pet Health and Global Digital Transformation at Elanco. "We're seeing incredibly strong demand for all-in-one products from pet owners and veterinarians alike. In fact, Credelio Quattro captured approximately 14% of the dollar share in broad-spectrum sales out of U.S. veterinary clinics in June. The introduction of Credelio Quattro has bolstered our broader Elanco portfolio in U.S. veterinary clinics, with Elanco now offering veterinarians a complete ecto, endo, and endecto portfolio with a variety of parasite coverage at a variety of price points to meet veterinarian and pet owner needs."

Human and pet cases of tickborne disease, such as Lyme disease which is spread by the black-legged tick, are on the rise. According to the Companion Animal Parasite Council (CAPC), black-legged ticks are found across much of the eastern half of the United States, with aggressive populations in the North that appear to pose a higher risk of transmitting Lyme disease to humans and dogs; and these populations are also spreading South and West in the United States, as well as northward into new areas of Canada. Multiple studies have shown that areas of high risk for dogs are the same areas that humans are most likely to test positive for Lyme disease as well. CAPC recommends using products on pets that repel or quickly kill ticks before pathogens are transmitted. Credelio Quattro (lotilaner, moxidectin, praziquantel, and pyrantel chewable tablets) also contains lotilaner that kills ticksii?fasteriii?than sarolaner in Simparica Trio®?and afoxolaner in NexGard®, protecting dogs against pathogen-carrying ticks.

"When I talk to veterinarians and pet owners, I hear they want something that's reliable, that's going to be easy to give and that's powerful against the different parasites: heartworms, ticks, and intestinal parasites including hookworms and tapeworms," said Dr. Lindsay Starkey, veterinarian and tenured Associate Professor of Parasitology at Oklahoma State University's College of Veterinary Medicine. "Credelio Quattro meets all of these expectations with its broad spectrum parasite control."

Credelio Quattro joins Experior® as Elanco's second of six recently launched blockbuster-potential products to reach the blockbuster milestone of $100 million annual net sales. Elanco continues to prepare to take Credelio Quattro global, with numerous submissions made in Australia, Canada, the EU, the UK, and Japan, setting up the company's expected geographic expansion for the product starting in 2026.

Zenrelia Now in Market in EU and Great Britain

Zenrelia, an effective, convenient, and safe once-daily oral JAK inhibitor, continues its launch progress globally, gaining approval from the United Kingdom's Veterinary Medicines Directorate in August. Additionally, launch progress continues across the EU and Great Britain with product supply now in market for veterinarians and pet owners.



"Now we have a medication that is once a day right from the start. I think it will really help improve that owner, patient, pet bond, it will hopefully help reduce caregiver burden and will improve patient and carer quality of life as well," said Dr. Victoria Robinson BVM&S, BSc, CertAVP (VD), DipECVD, MRCVS, RCVS and European Specialist in Veterinary Dermatology. "Knowing what I currently know about Zenrelia, I am keen to use it in the clinic and start prescribing it."

This launch represents a pivotal milestone within the international canine dermatology market, offering a single daily dose for controlling pruritus (itching) associated with allergic dermatitis and atopic dermatitis in dogs over 12 months of age. Zenrelia is now available in the European Union, Great Britain, Brazil, Canada, Japan, and the United States. The Zenrelia EU label is consistent with other markets outside North America where the product has already been approved.?

"Zenrelia joins our exciting, growing international pet health portfolio, including AdTab, Credelio Plus, Galliprant (grapiprant tablets) and others," said Ramiro Cabral, Executive Vice President, Elanco International. "We are very pleased with the results we are seeing in the global market, with more than half a million dogs treated with Zenrelia."?

As part of the EU approval process, Elanco conducted a head-to-head non-inferiority study versus the marketplace incumbent, Apoquel. The randomized, double-blind study of 338 client-owned dogs with confirmed atopic dermatitis was conducted across 25 study sites in four countries. The study is published in a leading peer-reviewed, international journal, Veterinary Dermatology:?https://doi.org/10.1111/vde.13319.

Indications for Zenrelia

Zenrelia is a prescription medication used to control itching and inflammation associated with skin allergies for dogs over 12 months of age.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

See package insert including the Boxed Warning. For full prescribing information speak with your veterinarian, call 1 888 545 5973 or visit www.elancolabels.com/us/zenrelia.

WARNING: VACCINE-INDUCED DISEASE AND INADEQUATE IMMUNE RESPONSE TO VACCINES. Based on results of the vaccine response study, dogs receiving Zenrelia are at risk of fatal vaccine-induced disease from modified live virus vaccines and inadequate immune response to any vaccine. Discontinue Zenrelia for at least 28 days to 3 months prior to vaccination and withhold Zenrelia for at least 28 days after vaccination. Dogs should be up to date on vaccinations prior to starting Zenrelia. Do not use in dogs less than 12 months old or dogs with a serious infection. Dogs should be monitored for the development of infections because Zenrelia may increase the chances of developing an infection. Neoplastic conditions (benign and malignant) were observed during clinical studies. The most common side effects were vomiting, diarrhea and tiredness. Zenrelia has not been tested in dogs used for breeding, pregnant, or lactating dogs and has not been evaluated in combination with glucocorticoids, cyclosporine, or other immune suppressive drugs.

Indications for Credelio Quattro

Credelio Quattro is indicated for the prevention of heartworm disease and the treatment and control of roundworm, hookworm, and tapeworm infections. Credelio Quattro kills adult fleas and is indicated for the treatment and prevention of flea infestations and the treatment and control of tick infestations for 1 month in dogs and puppies 8 weeks of age and older and weighing 3.3 pounds or greater.

Important Safety Information for Credelio Quattro

Lotilaner, an ingredient in Credelio Quattro, belongs to the isoxazoline class and has been associated with neurologic adverse reactions like tremors, ataxia, and seizures even in dogs without a history of seizures. Use with caution in dogs with a history of seizures or neurologic disorders. Dogs should be tested for existing heartworm infections before Credelio Quattro administration as it is not effective against adult D. immitis. The safe use in breeding, pregnant, or lactating dogs has not been evaluated. The most frequently reported adverse reactions in clinical trials were vomiting and diarrhea. For complete safety information, please see the Credelio Quattro product label or ask your veterinarian.

i Based on label comparison of the number of parasite types covered in an isoxazoline endectocide

ii Amblyomma americanum?(lone star tick)

iii Based on time to statistical significance vs control in a head-to-head study. The study compared Credelio (lotilaner)-not Credelio Quattro, which contains lotilaner as well as moxidectin, praziquantel, and pyrantel-to the active ingredients in Simparica Trio (sarolaner, moxidectin, and pyrantel) and NexGard (afoxolaner).?

