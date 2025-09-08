Optimum HR Named One of Orange County Business Journal's Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies of 2025

SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Optimum HR has been recognized for the third consecutive year on the Orange County Business Journal's list of the Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies for 2025. This honor celebrates organizations in Orange County that have achieved significant growth and demonstrated strong leadership within their industries.

This recognition reflects Optimum HR's continued momentum and its reputation as a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable, forward-thinking HR solutions. Through its personalized approach, Optimum HR supports companies with payroll, benefits, risk mitigation, and HR support while also helping employers cultivate strong, people-first workplace cultures.

"Being recognized among Orange County's fastest-growing companies is an incredible honor," said Kevin Gramian, CEO of Optimum HR. "Our success stems from the dedication of our team and the loyalty of our clients. Growth is only possible when both come together, and we are so proud to share this award with everyone who has been part of our journey."

This is Optimum HR's second major award in 2025. Earlier this year, the company was also recognized by the Orange County Business Journal as one of the Best Places to Work in Orange County - a title it has consistently earned every year since 2016. Together, these achievements showcase the company's dual focus: fostering a thriving internal culture while continuing to expand and strengthen client services.

Looking ahead, Optimum HR remains committed to delivering personal and authentic HR solutions. With a team-driven mindset and a client-focused mission, the company is poised for even greater growth in the years ahead.

About Optimum HR

Optimum HR is a full-service CPEO helping small to mid-sized businesses streamline HR, payroll, benefits, and risk mitigation. Since 2007, we have delivered personalized support backed by powerful HCM technology and a people-first approach. Optimum clients gain access to top-tier benefits and expert guidance - so they can focus on growing their business, not managing HR.

As a 12-time Inc. 5000 honoree and named one of Orange County's Best Places to Work for 10 consecutive years, Optimum is proud to help build better workplaces, one business at a time.

