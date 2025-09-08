FedEx Adds New Electric Vehicles to Its Hong Kong Delivery Fleet To Accelerate Sustainability Drive

Advancing FedEx's goal of achieving carbon-neutral global operations by 2040 and enhancing efficiency of local last-mile delivery

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Federal Express Corporation, one of the world's largest express transportation companies, has announced the expansion of its electric vehicle (EV) fleet in Hong Kong with the addition of six new panel vans for parcel pickup and delivery operations. Deploying additional EVs advances FedEx's efforts towards reducing its operational carbon footprint in Hong Kong and achieving carbon-neutral operations globally by 2040.

Equipped with a load capacity of up to 913 kilograms and an estimated range of 264 kilometers per charge, the new Mercedes-Benz eVito panel vans have been deployed across key high-traffic districts throughout Hong Kong. Featuring an advanced technology system, ample storage space and ergonomic seating, the vans are designed for comfort and functionality during deliveries. EVs generally have lower total cost of ownership, are more energy-efficient, and produce fewer air pollutants and carbon emissions compared to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles[1]. These advantages enhance operational efficiency and reduce environmental impacts.

As more consumers turn to online shopping and prioritize sustainability in their purchasing decisions, FedEx's integration of additional EVs in Hong Kong operations addresses the evolving preferences of local customers. Recent survey findings reveal that a majority of Hong Kong customers (73%), particularly Gen Z and Millennials, consider sustainability elements when choosing brands, products and services. They are also keen on learning more about these brands' future sustainability plans[2]. In addition, nearly half of the customers (49%) have reduced or ceased purchasing from brands that do not prioritize sustainability[3].

"Adding new EVs to our local delivery fleet underscores our commitment to enhancing Hong Kong's contribution to FedEx global sustainability efforts," said Anthony Leung, managing director, FedEx Hong Kong and Macau. "With growing demand for reliable and sustainable options among Hong Kong customers, expanding our EV fleet is crucial for supporting sustainable development. As we work towards our goal of carbon-neutral global operations by 2040, FedEx is dedicated to transforming the logistics industry with innovative and sustainable solutions that meet evolving market needs."

FedEx plans to continue adding electric vehicles to its Hong Kong fleet in the coming years, in pursuit of its goal to have a 100% electric pickup and delivery fleet by 2040. Beyond deploying EVs, FedEx continues to develop sustainability initiatives that advance the goals of the company, its customers and the communities the company serves. The company previously launched FedEx® Sustainability Insights in Hong Kong, a cloud-based carbon emissions reporting tool that provides customers with historical emissions data for their shipments within the FedEx network. This information empowers customers to make more informed decisions about their shipping strategies and mitigate their environmental impact. Additionally, FedEx has collaborated with local social enterprises to repurpose unused uniforms and shipping materials, paving the way for circular supply chains with less waste.

