Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.09.2025 18:48 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

$1M Forever: Halo's Enterprise Revolution Launches for Select Global Organisations

STOWMARKET, England, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo, the independent leader in Enterprise Service Management (ESM), today announced "$1M Forever", a bold new enterprise package that guarantees organisations predictable, fixed ESM licensing costs for life - while delivering far faster deployments, greater agility, and a level of partnership legacy vendors can't match.

Why Now
Many large enterprises are trapped in seven-figure contracts with incumbent platforms - facing spiralling licensing costs, slow project rollouts, and inflexible terms. Halo's $1M Forever programme directly addresses these pain points:

  • Transparent, fair pricing, predictable $1M ACV forever
  • Deployment a lot faster than you think - major enterprise rollouts delivered in unprecedented timeframes
  • True partnership with long-term alignment built on measurable outcomes and continuous value delivery
  • Flexible contracts - leave any time without penalty
  • Generous Innovation Grant for complete funding to cover the migration from the incumbent platform
  • No payments until migration has been completed and the current contract has expired

A Select Opportunity
$1M Forever: Halo's Enterprise Revolution is exclusively available to organisations with over 20,000 employees or more than 1,000 service agents. Entry is strictly on an 'apply-to-join' basis, ensuring early adopters receive unrivalled focus and influence over Halo's roadmap.

Participants will benefit from:

  • Forever-pricing locked at $1M ACV, no hidden fees, no upsells
  • Deployment a lot faster than you think with proven capability to stand up enterprise-scale service management in record time
  • Bespoke integration and security configurations
  • Direct influence over Halo's innovation priorities
  • Migration funding via the Innovation Grant to ease transition and accelerate value realisation

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reset how enterprises think about service management," said Paul Hamilton, CEO of Halo. "By locking in predictable pricing for life and providing a generous Innovation Grant to cover the heavy lifting of migration, we're giving our early enterprise customers both the confidence and the means to break free from restrictive, overpriced legacy platforms."

Exclusivity with Purpose
By limiting the number of "$1M Forever" customers, Halo ensures every early participant receives dedicated attention, premium resources, and the ability to shape the future of Enterprise Service Management alongside Halo's leadership team.

About Halo
Halo is a privately-owned, founder-led SaaS company redefining Enterprise Service Management. Built around the principles of transparency, fairness, and long-term partnership, Halo empowers organisations to deliver better services, faster, without the constraints of legacy vendor models.

To learn more about the Halo Enterprise Package, visit https://usehalo.com/enterprise-package.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767237/HALO_Enterprise.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/1m-forever-halos-enterprise-revolution-launches-for-select-global-organisations-302549437.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.