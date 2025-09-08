SMX Public Limited: SMX Lands Partnership with Singapore's A*STAR to Make Proof a Tradeable Currency

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Proof has always been the foundation of markets. Money moves on trust, contracts rely on evidence, and supply chains run on verified records. What plastics have lacked is that same currency of proof. That changes now. Through SMX's (NASDAQ:SMX) partnership with Singapore's A*STAR, the world's first national plastics passport is being built.

It's a timely contribution. For decades, recycling has been driven more by ambition than by execution. Governments set aggressive targets, brands pledged billions, and NGOs pressed for accountability. Yet without a way to generate trusted evidence, results consistently fell short. Recycled content was often reported on estimates or self-declarations, leaving regulators skeptical and consumers doubtful. The absence of proof kept plastics locked in the category of liability- costly to manage and nearly impossible to value.

That is precisely where the plastics passport creates a break with the past. SMX's molecular markers embed a unique, tamper-resistant code directly into materials at the point of manufacture. This invisible code doesn't just link to a record- it creates a digital passport that persists through production, use, recycling, and even chemical transformation. Instead of chasing data after the fact, proof now moves with the material itself, turning sustainability claims into verifiable, auditable facts.

Singapore Takes The First Step Toward Valuing Waste

Singapore's decision to implement this model nationally shows how transformative the concept can be. This is not a pilot program or a corporate experiment. By adopting SMX's technology through A*STAR, the nation has made proof the default, not the exception. That policy choice elevates evidence into something more than compliance: it becomes a tradable form of value or, better said, a new type of currency for materials.

With it, new economic pathways open. That's facilitated through SMX's Plastic Cycle Token (PCT), which allows verified recycled content to be monetized, traded, and priced with the same integrity as other commodities. Companies no longer carry recycling as a sunk cost; they hold an asset. Regulators gain enforceable standards without adding red tape. And consumers, for the first time, can trust the sustainability claims printed on labels.

The currency of proof doesn't stop at company balance sheets. It extends across borders. In a global economy shaped by tariffs, border taxes, and ESG requirements, the ability to attach a verified passport to materials reduces friction in trade. It creates a common language that governments, industries, and markets can all recognize, making plastics not only recyclable but also reliably tradable.

This is why Singapore's leadership matters so much. By operationalizing proof at the national level, the country demonstrates that sustainability can be more than an obligation; it can be a competitive advantage. Proof strengthens its role as a global trade hub, attracts multinationals seeking trusted supply chains, and sets a model that other nations will likely follow.

Positive Global Implications

The implications stretch far beyond plastics. SMX's partnership with A*STAR proves that verifiable evidence can scale to national infrastructure, and in doing so, it redefines what markets value. Proof is no longer paperwork-it is currency. And just as financial currencies enable commerce, proof will enable the circular economy to function at scale.

SMX stands at the center of this shift. Together with A*STAR, it is demonstrating that plastics can be managed not as waste but as assets, backed by evidence as solid as any balance sheet entry. Proof has become the measure that regulators enforce, businesses trade by, and consumers trust. And with Singapore leading the way, the age of proof as currency has begun.

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

