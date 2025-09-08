Eugene, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Renee Ventrice, a U.S. Navy veteran and successful entrepreneur, has achieved bestseller status with her debut book "POUR Relationship Choices." The book blends memoir with wine education in an entertaining format and represents the first installment in a planned series.





Renee Ventrice, Author of POUR Relationship Choices



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/265293_78cfcd1d34da893b_002full.jpg

The book is currently available through major retailers and select Virginia wine establishments. It marks Ventrice's expansion from accomplished entrepreneur to published author, combining her extensive wine expertise with life lessons and business insights.

"The book continues to gain popularity among readers who appreciate the ability to translate life lessons, business insights, and wine knowledge into accessible wisdom," Ventrice explained. "It's about appreciating memorable experiences that drive both personal and professional growth."

From Military Service to Entrepreneurial Success

Ventrice's professional journey spans military service, entrepreneurship, and wine education. With her husband Donald, she built and later sold an internationally recognized winery and brewery tour company that received multiple awards.

Her current professional activities include serving as a WSET-certified wine educator and Sommsation® Sommelier. She also hosts WineauxClock® Culinary Experiences, which pair wine with meaningful life moments.

Bizlationships® Coaching Program

Beyond her wine expertise, Ventrice has developed Bizlationships®, a coaching program helping entrepreneurs align professional growth with relationship-building strategies that generate revenue. The program focuses on creating community connections that positively impact local economies.

She continues mentoring emerging business leaders through programs like the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce's Young Entrepreneurs Academy.

Community Impact and Philosophy

Ventrice attributes her success to collaborative approaches, community partnerships, and philanthropic engagement. Her business strategy focuses on creating community connections that generate positive economic impact.

"My philosophy has always been that a high tide raises all ships," said Ventrice. "This book reflects my journey of creating meaningful connections through wine, business, and community partnerships."

Growing Reader Reception

The bestselling book continues to attract readers who value Ventrice's unique approach to combining wine education with practical business advice. Her ability to weave together military experience, entrepreneurial success, and wine expertise creates a compelling narrative for personal and professional development.

The success of "POUR Relationship Choices" establishes Ventrice as a thought leader in the intersection of wine culture, business development, and community building. Her planned series promises to deliver additional insights from her diverse professional background.

Readers can find "POUR Relationship Choices" at major book retailers and participating Virginia wine establishments, making it accessible to both wine enthusiasts and business professionals seeking growth strategies.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265293

SOURCE: Pressmaster DMCC