Premiered at the Venice Film Festival, the new campaign captures the emotions and experience of the Perfetto coffee ritual

De'Longhi has launched its third global campaign centered on the world of coffee on the occasion of the 82nd Venice Film Festival, where the brand is a supporter and present with special activations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250908690655/en/

Brad drinking coffee

The new campaign reflects De'Longhi's continued evolution into a lifestyle brand rooted in Italian design and innovation. This 3rd chapter builds upon a proven track record from recent years, which has supported the Group in growing the business and solidifying its market leadership.

This campaign is set to be the Group's most extensive to date, with significant consumer reach across all traditional, digital, and social media channels, engaging and targeting the broadest possible audience among coffee lovers and prospective consumers to capitalize on increasing espresso coffee penetration and premiumization.

In a first-ever collaboration, Brad Pitt and director Taika Waititi have created a playful, cinematic film that captures the mindfulness of the Perfetto ritual, reinforcing the belief that coffee is not just a drink, but a Perfetto experience. In Brad's own words: "Taika brought the humour, De'Longhi brought the ritual. Together, that was Perfetto."

The campaign "The Perfetto Instruction for Use" goes beyond the mechanics of making coffee, focusing instead on the sensory details, variety of beverages and quality excellence. Forget the boring instructions, One Touch to transform your coffee moments into a mind-blowing daily experience.

"Our collaboration with Brad Pitt has delivered phenomenal results over the years, and I am thrilled to unleash our third global coffee campaign," stated Fabio de' Longhi, the Group's CEO. "This chapter is set to be our most impactful yet, designed to enhance our leadership and fuel consistent growth in the sector, establishing the De'Longhi brand as the benchmark for excellence in coffee and industry success."

Take a closer look at the new campaign: https://youtu.be/JoVwHzLwFiA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250908690655/en/

Contacts:

for analysts, investors and press:

e-mail: investor.relations@delonghigroup.com

on the web: www.delonghigroup.com