Calabasas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Robert Maltbie, President of Singular Research, will present highlights from his latest research report, "Hate Sells: The Financial Engine Behind the Great Partisan Divide," at the Singular Research Emerging Growth & Value Alpha Select Conference, scheduled for September 10, 2025, at the AMA Conference Center in Times Square, New York City.

The "Hate Sells" report examines the powerful economic forces driving political polarization in the U.S., and how these forces intersect with media, markets, and society. Key insights from the report include:

The Economics of Division: How outrage-driven media models have fueled explosive growth in political punditry revenues, now rivaling traditional entertainment media.

The Cost of Polarization: Analysis of the rise in politically motivated violence and its measurable impact on markets, investor confidence, and public trust.

The Investment Angle: How polarization creates both risks and unique opportunities across industries tied to security, media, and public policy.

Maltbie's session promises to be a provocative, data-rich exploration of one of the most urgent socio-political trends affecting markets today.

The presentation is open to institutional investors, hedge funds, family offices, and members of the press attending the Emerging Growth & Value Alpha Select Conference.

About Singular Research

Singular Research provides independent, performance-driven equity research on under-followed small- and mid-cap companies. For over 20 years, Singular has delivered alpha-generating insights to more than 110 institutional clients representing over $60 billion in assets under management.

