Edison, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - P360, the leading technology partner for HCP and patient engagement in life sciences, unveiled its new brand architecture and product suite at Fierce Pharma Week, marking a major step in unifying the platform under a clear, scalable framework.

The rebrand unifies P360's platform under one clear framework, simplifying how life sciences teams adopt and scale "data driven decisions and compliant communication".

"As you may have noticed, our products have been renamed and rebranded. This change helps clients immediately understand the value each solution delivers. Together, these updates reflect our broader mission: to unite engagement, data, and automation at a global scale, so organizations can move faster, build stronger connections, and deliver measurable impact in every interaction," Anupam Nandwana, CEO & Founder

» Fierce Pharma Presence

At Fierce Pharma Week, P360 will showcase its platform and connect with leaders navigating CRM shifts and the adoption of AI.

With a fresh booth experience, the team will show how compliant, mobile-first engagement helps build stronger connections with healthcare professionals and patients.

» Platform Evolution

Trusted by top 10 pharmaceutical companies and deployed in more than 50 countries, P360 empowers commercial, medical, and clinical teams worldwide.

P360's rebrand introduces a unified, CRM-agnostic AI solution built on three pillars: Connect, Activate, and Automate.

Connect, Activate, and Automate work in sync to reduce friction, ensure compliance, and support scalable growth across life sciences.

P360 Connect (formerly ZING): The mobile-first communication suite for HCPs and patients.

(formerly ZING): The mobile-first communication suite for HCPs and patients. P360 Activate (formerly BirdzAI): The data platform for omnichannel orchestration and commercial excellence

(formerly BirdzAI): The data platform for omnichannel orchestration and commercial excellence P360 Automate (formerly EdenHelp): An AI-powered conversational automation and compliance assistant designed for regulated processes.

» Industry Trends and Leadership



With 80% of HCP emails going unread and text messages reaching up to 98% open rate, it's clear that traditional channels are losing impact.

At the same time, CRM shakeups and the growing complexity of omnichannel operations are presenting new challenges.

P360's answer is "Compliant Communication," a unified platform that makes data, engagement, and automation work seamlessly together.

P360's transformation reflects our evolution in serving customers better.

Stop by the P360 booth at Fierce Pharma Week to discover what's next in compliant pharma engagement. Explore their new website and get a hands-on demo of Connect, Activate, and Automate.

About P360

Based in Edison, New Jersey, P360 is a leading provider of compliant engagement, data, and AI solutions for the life sciences industry.

The company builds solutions that improve efficiency, optimize and strengthen HCP and patient engagement, all while giving organizations greater visibility across their operations.

P360's product suite includes Connect, Activate, and Automate, a unified ecosystem designed to power compliant, data-driven engagement at scale. To understand more about the P360 ecosystem, visit https://www.p360.com/.

