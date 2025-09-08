Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Complete Financial Solutions, Inc. (OTCID: CFSU), a conglomerate defense and security sector holding company, today announced the appointment of Richard "Rick" Sanford as Chief Operations Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Complete Aerospace Solutions, an operating subsidiary of Complete Financial Solutions ("CFSU").

Sanford brings recognized leadership in Space, Cyber, and Networking with extensive international experience across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

Beginning his career in the U.S. Air Force, Rick Sanford studied Computer Information Systems at Strayer College before spending over 12 years at Cisco Systems, where he built the U.S. National Security business and founded Cisco's Space division within the Global Government Solutions Group.

As a solution development and operations executive, Rick Sanford has led teams at Beyond Gravity, Eutelsat America, AMERGINT, and SSTL-US. He previously served on boards of Space Micro (Voyager Space) and International Space University, and was Chief Operating Officer of SpaceBilt, an on-orbit assembly company.

Strategic Vision

"I am honored to lead both CFSU and Complete Aerospace Solutions into its next growth chapter," said Rick Sanford. "With rapid evolution in defense and space technologies, we have unique opportunities to pioneer capabilities, forge global partnerships, and help shape the future of defense and security."

Jeff Gabrelcik, Complete Financial Solutions' CEO, stated: "Rick brings rare visionary leadership, international defense and space expertise, and proven execution in complex markets. His track record across the U.S. Air Force, Cisco Systems, and global aerospace companies uniquely positions him to accelerate growth and strengthen our position as a trusted defense sector partner."

About Complete Financial Solutions

Complete Financial Solutions (OTCID: CFSU) operates in defense and security sectors including Aerospace, Armory, National Defense, Commercial Real Estate, and Outdoor Sportsman Industry.

The Company acquires businesses focused on National and Economic Security Priorities, creating strategies and partnerships with government, military, and law enforcement agencies to accelerate initiatives ensuring national security and safety.

Forward-Looking Statements

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained in this publication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities of Complete Financial Solutions, Inc. (the "Company"). The information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable, however the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to its accuracy or completeness. The Company has no obligation to provide the recipient with additional updated information. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

