Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.09.2025 20:24 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atlantic GmbH: ATLANTIC Expands Global Capabilities Through Strategic Integration with CGW

BONN, Germany, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATLANTIC GmbH, a leading manufacturer of precision grinding solutions, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its product portfolio through its merger with the vitrified-bonded grinding wheel operations from Camel Grinding Wheel (CGW), widely recognized for its high-performance abrasive products to the aerospace, automotive, and transmission sectors. The combination creates a premier manufacturer of bonded abrasive products serving industry through its global sales and marketing teams.

Effective September 5th, 2025, ATLANTIC assumes full ownership and responsibility for the production and distribution of CGW's vitrified-bonded grinding wheels. This strategic move marks the next chapter in a nearly 50-year partnership between the two companies, built on mutual trust, technical collaboration, and shared expertise. The newly formed subsidiary will operate under the name ATLANTIC CGW, combining the strengths of both organizations to deliver enhanced value to customers worldwide.

"This integration reflects our commitment to innovation, quality, and global growth," said Dr. Marco Weber, Managing Director at ATLANTIC. "By joining forces with CGW in this new capacity, we are better positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers and expand our reach across key industries."

"This journey started nearly half-century ago, and I am proud we were able to integrate both companies using our great teams and know how to better serve our customers," said Dan Mesika, CEO of CGW.

ATLANTIC looks forward to deepening its collaboration with CGW and unlocking new opportunities for shared success.

About Atlantic: Atlantic GmbH is one of the world's finest manufacturers of grinding tools with over 100 years of expertise. Offering a uniquely broad portfolio - from coarse to ultra-fine grains and from soft to extremely hard structures - Atlantic delivers customized solutions that ensure maximum precision, efficiency, and quality across all industrial sectors.

About CGW: CGW Abrasives has been a leading manufacturer of advanced vitrified grinding wheels for more than 70 years, serving a wide range of industries including aerospace, turbine, automotive, gear, and bearings. With a strong global sales and marketing presence, CGW operates worldwide, including North America through its wholly owned subsidiary, CGW Abrasives USA. CGW is proud of its high level of service and the strong, long-term relationships it has built with its customers across the globe.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlantic-expands-global-capabilities-through-strategic-integration-with-cgw-302549591.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.