Montag, 08.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
08.09.2025 20:26 Uhr
WorkMax Releases Comprehensive Guide to Construction Time Tracking

PAYSON, UT / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / WorkMax, provider of the leading time track app eponymously named Workmax and part of Foundation Software's business portfolio, has published "The Ultimate Guide to Construction Time Tracking Software," a comprehensive resource designed to help contractors understand, implement and optimize time tracking systems for their operations.

According to industry research, US employers have to correct errors on 80% of the timesheets their employees submit, highlighting the critical need for accurate time tracking solutions in construction. Additionally, the construction industry faces significant financial losses due to time theft, with research indicating that 49% of construction employees admit to committing time theft, averaging 4.5 hours stolen per employee per pay period.

WorkMax's guide specifically addresses ways to both tighten time tracking habits (which leads to greater cost savings) and prevent buddy punching. Key topics covered include:

  • Understanding different time tracking methods and their effectiveness

  • Benefits of mobile time tracking apps for construction sites

  • Implementation strategies for successful system rollouts

  • Features like GPS tracking, biometric authentication and offline capabilities

  • Integration options with payroll and project management software

WorkMax's guide emphasizes that effective time tracking serves as more than just attendance monitoring - it functions as a strategic tool for project management, accurate budgeting and compliance with labor regulations.

The company's mobile solution features patented biometric facial recognition, PIN entry and GPS location verification to give contractors a strong partner in the field.

Curious about time tracking for your construction business? WorkMax has all the information you need. Access this detailed resource and explore how proper time tracking can transform your construction operations.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-8000 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius
Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
sillius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811-5926 x 4823

.

SOURCE: WorkMax



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/workmax-releases-comprehensive-guide-to-construction-time-trackin-1066988

