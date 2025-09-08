Cascale Hosts "Higg FSLM: Meet the Experts" Member Webinar

Members joined in a collaborative conversation with experts from Cascale, SLCP, and Worldly to deepen understanding of the Higg FSLM and its impact.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / On September 3, Cascale welcomed more than 50 brand & retailer members and stakeholders to an exclusive Q&A webinar, Higg FSLM: Meet the Experts. The session offered a unique opportunity for members to engage directly with the experts behind the Higg Facility Social & Labor Module (Higg FSLM), part of the Higg Index suite of tools. The Higg Index - owned and developed by Cascale, and exclusively available on Worldly - helps brands, retailers, and manufacturers understand and improve performance across environmental and social impact areas, and the Higg FSLM specifically focuses on measuring and improving social and labor conditions in global supply chains.

The webinar was hosted by HamzaHabibHasan, senior membership engagement manager for brand & retailer membership at Cascale, and featured presentations from:

OrineDsouza , senior manager, Higg Facility Tools, Cascale

LauraJans , customer growth manager, SLCP

CamilleStripoli , stakeholder engagement & partnerships manager, SLCP

LeahJaggars, senior manager, customer education, Worldly

Together, they explained how the Higg FSLM is powered by a tripartite collaboration:

SLCP develops and maintains the Converged Assessment Framework (CAF), the foundation of the Higg FSLM, to collect and verify social and labor data with the goal of reducing audit fatigue.

Cascale integrates the CAF into the Higg FSLM, providing the scoring methodology and benchmarking tools that drive continuous improvement.

Worldly hosts the technology platform that makes it possible to complete the Higg FSLM and enables supply chain collaboration.

Experts shared how the Higg FSLM's standardized scoring methodologies support facilities and brands to identify and prioritize risk more effectively. Dsouza also highlighted how tool developments are accelerated through the work of Cascale's Member Expert Teams (METs) and Strategic Councils - governance bodies that bring together member perspectives to ensure industry alignment and practical usability of the tools.

This was followed by a deep dive into the SLCP CAF, which emphasized SLCP's ongoing commitment to aligning the framework with human rights due diligence (HRDD) requirements. Members also heard updates on data availability, with CAF now accessible in 122 countries and regions, and were directed to key resources from all three organizations to support adoption and use.

The event concluded with a candid Q&A session, where members clarified the methodology, gained a deeper understanding of the scoring system, and shared feedback with the organizations leading this work.

This webinar reflects Cascale's ongoing commitment to support members with opportunities to connect directly with experts, gain clarity on industry-leading tools like the Higg FSLM, and share feedback that helps shape future developments. By creating spaces for education and dialogue, Cascale strengthens member capacity to adopt solutions that reduce duplication, improve data quality, and accelerate progress on social and labor priorities.

Cascale members may access the session recording and summary on Cascale Connect here.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cascale

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cascale-hosts-%22higg-fslm-meet-the-experts%22-member-webinar-1070279