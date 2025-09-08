Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.09.2025 20:36 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

J.F. Lehman & Company Announces Team Additions and Promotions

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), a leading alternative asset manager focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, government, maritime, environmental and infrastructure sectors, is pleased to announce several team additions and promotions.

J.F. Lehman & Company logo.

Team additions include Jonathan J. Holden to the Portfolio Operations team as well as Andrew E. Karmin and Sebastian A. Cai to the Investment team and Jessica Jung to the Administration team. "These latest additions further highlight the firm's ability to attract outstanding professionals to the organization, expanding our existing team of exceptionally talented individuals," said Alex Harman, Partner.

The firm also announced the promotions of Michael P. Leber to Managing Director as well as Peter G. Kohler and Cianan E. Moore to Senior Associate. "We are thrilled to recognize the meaningful commitment and contributions that these highly respected individuals have made to the organization during their tenure thus far," said Louis N. Mintz, Partner.

Team Additions

Jonathan J. Holden, Vice President, Portfolio Operations. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Holden was a Director in Alvarez & Marsal's Private Equity Services Group. He started his career in manufacturing operations management at General Electric. Mr. Holden graduated from the University of Cincinnati, where he earned a B.S. in industrial management.

Sebastian A. Cai, Associate. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Cai began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst in Goldman Sachs' Global Natural Resources Group. Mr. Cai graduated from Tufts University, where he earned a B.S. in quantitative economics with a minor in Chinese.

Andrew E. Karmin, Associate. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Karmin began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst at Jefferies in the Power, Utilities & Infrastructure Group. Mr. Karmin graduated from the University of Michigan, where he earned a B.B.A. with a concentration in finance from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

Jessica Jung, Administration. Prior to joining the firm, she held various executive assistant positions, most recently serving as Executive Assistant to the CIO at General Atlantic. Ms. Jung earned a B.A. in economics and psychology from Columbia University.

Recent Promotions

Michael P. Leber, Managing Director, Finance & Accounting. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Leber served as Vice President, Finance for Perpetual Capital Partners and held various senior finance and accounting roles for both Fortune 500 as well as growth companies. Mr. Leber began his career in public accounting at Arthur Andersen. Mr. Leber graduated with distinction from Pennsylvania State University, where he earned a B.S. in accounting. Mr. Leber is a Certified Public Accountant.

Peter G. Kohler, Senior Associate. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Kohler was an Investment Banking Analyst in Houlihan Lokey's Aerospace, Defense & Government Group. Mr. Kohler began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst at KippsDeSanto & Co. Mr. Kohler graduated from the University of Virginia, where he earned a B.A. in economics.

Cianan E. Moore, Senior Associate. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Moore began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst in J.P. Morgan's Financial Sponsors Group. Mr. Moore graduated magna cum laude from Miami University, where he earned a B.S. in finance.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental industries. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.
http://www.jflpartners.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/349934/j_f__lehman___company_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jf-lehman--company-announces-team-additions-and-promotions-302549517.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.