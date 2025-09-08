RELYEZ ENERGY STORAGE INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD: RelyEZ to Showcase Grid-Forming Energy Storage and Immersive Liquid-Cooling Battery, and RWA-Ready Systems at RE+ 2025

"Redefining Energy Storage as a Core Asset"

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / RelyEZ Energy Storage, a global leader in integrated energy solutions, will unveil its latest breakthroughs at RE+ 2025 in Las Vegas, September 9-11 (Booth F17335). From grid-forming energy storage systems (ESS) and immersive, liquid-cooling battery technology to RWA-enabled, tokenization-ready platforms, RelyEZ is redefining how energy storage delivers value - as both physical infrastructure and digital financial assets.

With global energy storage deployments surpassing 167 GWh in the first half of 2025 (IRENA), and AI data centers alone projected to create a 45 GW demand gap in the U.S. by 2028, the takes for reliable and profitable energy storage have never been higher.

RelyEZ's innovations go beyond safety and performance, positioning storage as a bankable, revenue-generating asset class.

By uniting advanced hardware with smart energy management, RelyEZ is pioneering the future of storage as resilient, safe, and profitable energy assets - accelerating the world's transition to a cleaner and more bankable energy economy.

Global Trends: Energy Storage Becomes the "Real Estate of the Energy Era"

The world's energy transition is accelerating under policy drivers like the U.S. inflation Reduction Act, EU's Net-Zero Industry Act, and China's carbon neutrality roadmap. Meanwhile, the demand surge from AI data centers, electric vehicles, and electrification is reshaping electricity consumption, exposing vulnerabilities in traditional grid infrastructure.

Energy storage is no longer an auxiliary function. It is now recognized by capital markets as a high-quality asset class, with investments leaders like Goldman Sachs, KKR and MunichRE embedding ESS into their portfolios. In Australia energy arbitrage revenues nearly doubled year-on-year in Q2 2024 (up 97%), underscoring the sector's growing financial viability.

The RelyEZ Model: From Manufacturing to Asset Creation

Founded in 2019, RelyEZ has built an end-to-end value chain spanning project development, product R&D, system manufacturing, deployment, and lifecycle operation. With over 200 global projects delivered and more than 20 GWh of energy storage deployed, RelyEZ has earned recognition as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer and an S&P Global Top 10 ESS Supplier.

This vision is already proven in practice. The successful commissioning of RelyEZ's 1.5 GWh Yunnan independent energy storage project showed how storage can operate as a standalone, revenue-generating asset. In a grid environment with high renewable penetration and complex conditions, the project not only strengthened system stability but also delivered continuous income through frequency regulation and peak-valley arbitrage - confirming the commercial viability of energy storage as an independent asset class.

Looking ahead, RelyEZ's ambition extends beyond manufacturing. By uniting hardware innovation, intelligent software, and advanced financing models, RelyEZ is positioning itself not just as a manufacturer, but as a creator of sustainable, bankable energy assets that deliver long-term value for both customers and investors.

Technology Highlights at RE+ 2025 in Las Vegas

1. Grid- forming ESS - From Passive to Active Grid Support

RelyEZ's grid-forming ESS represents a critical leap from passive response to active support. It delivers:

Virtual inertia to stabilize frequency fluctuations.

Enhanced grid strength through short-circuit current support.

Black start capability for disaster recovery. Use cased include renewable integration, weak grids, data centers, hospitals and disaster recovery scenarios.

2. Immersive Liquid-Cooling Battery - Benchmark in Safety

Safety remains the top concern in the global ESS industry. Traditional systems face risks of thermal runaway and fire, especially under high-overload grid-forming operations.

RelyEZ's immersive liquid-cooling technology directly submerges battery cells in a non-flammable, insulating coolant to achieve:

>2 degrees Celsius cell temperature variance.

+20% battery lifespan and +20% cooling efficiency.

-25% cooling power consumption.

Intrinsic fire prevention via oxygen isolation.

This innovation makes large-scales ESS not only more reliable and cost-effective but also dramatically safer for global deployment.

3. EnergyHub EMS & EnergyCloud Platform - Smart Trading, Smarter Assets

RelyEZ's EnergyHub EMS and EnergyCloud AI platform integrate intelligent forecasting, real-time monitoring, and automated market trading. Together, they maximize profitability and reliability by enabling frequency regulation. spot market participation, and predictive maintenance.

Intelligent dispatch & trading strategies.

Predictive O&M with reduced costs.

Optimized participation in capacity, ancillary, and spot markets.

4. RWA-REady Tokenization - Unlocking Web 3.0 Capital Access

RelyEZ is the only BESS manufacturer worldwide with systems natively equipped for Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization. Both hardware and software are embedded with the required communication modules to integrate seamlessly into blockchain-based financing frameworks.

This mean:

Projects using RelyEZ systems can be tokenized as digital assets, expanding financing channels beyond traditional banks.

Access to a much wider pool of Web 3.0 investors, from funds to retail participants, creating liquidity and scalability in projects financing.

Alignment with next-generation financing models, bridging energy infrastructure and decentralized capital markets.

This innovation enables RelyEZ customers to not only deploy bankable physical assets but also unlock digital financial value globally.

Why It Matters

The core competitiveness of the energy storage industry is shifting from cost per watt-hour manufactured to capital value per watt-hour deployed. By delivering grid-forming ESS, Immersive safety technologies, and intelligent asset management platforms, RelyEZ ensures customers are not just buying equipment - they are investing in bankable, future-proof energy assets.

Join RelyEZ at RE+2025 in Las Vegas

RE+ 2025 will gather more than 40,000 professionals from 115 countries, making it the largest stage for renewable energy and storage innovation. RelyEZ invites industry leaders, investors, and partners to explore how its technologies are reshaping energy storage into high-quality, revenue-generating assets.

Booth F17335, Ceasars Forum, Las Vegas

September 9-11, 2025

September 9-11, 2025

About RelyEZ

RelyEZ Energy Storage Technology Co., LTD founded in 2019, is a global pioneer in turning energy storage into high-quality assets. With a full value chain spanning project development, product innovation, system integration, and lifecycle operation, RelyEZ goes beyond manufacturing to deliver bankable, resilient, and intelligent energy solutions.

The company has delivered over 200 projects worldwide with a cumulative deployment exceeding 20 GWh, earning recognition as a bloombergNEF Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer and an S&P Global Top 10 ESS Supplier.

Headquartered in Shenzhen with a growing international presence, RelyEZ is committed to accelerating the global clean energy transition and building the foundation of the "real estate of the energy era."

www.relyez.com

