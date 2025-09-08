D&AD today announced that CEO Dara Lynch will be stepping down from her role later this year, marking the end of an extraordinary eighteen year tenure with the organisation.

Dara first joined D&AD in 2007 in a financial and operations role, brought in by then-Chairman Antony Simonds-Gooding to stabilise the organisation's finances. Over the years, she served as COO under four successive CEOs before taking on the role of CEO herself in 2024.

Throughout her time at D&AD, Dara's steady leadership guided the organisation through major global and industry challenges, including the 2008 financial crisis, the ash cloud in 2010, and the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, she helped establish some of D&AD's most impactful initiatives: relocating the organisation from Vauxhall to the heart of Shoreditch's creative community, launching the iconic White Pencil initiative, and establishing Shift, D&AD's flagship talent and diversity programme among many other milestones.

Dara Lynch, CEO of D&AD said: "After 18 years at D&AD, it feels like the right time to turn the page and start a new chapter. This organisation has been such a huge part of my life I've had the privilege of working alongside some of the most talented, passionate people in the industry and seeing first-hand the power of creativity to inspire change. I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together, from championing emerging talent to growing D&AD's global community. While stepping away is bittersweet, I leave confident in the team's vision for the future and deeply grateful for the journey we've shared."

Tim Lindsay, Chairman of D&AD said: "Dara's leadership has been instrumental in shaping D&AD's creative, inclusive culture. She departs with the deep gratitude and respect of her colleagues, the Board of Trustees, and the wider creative community she has championed throughout her career."

D&AD's COO and leadership team will continue to be supported by Chairman Tim Lindsay and the Board of Trustees as the organisation undertakes a thorough review of its future needs and priorities.

About D&AD

D&AD is a global creativity non-profit that celebrates, stimulates and enables excellence in design and commercial creativity. Through its world-renowned Awards and education programmes, D&AD aims to generate funding to champion the next generation of creative talent to drive positive change in the industry and beyond. The global steward of creative excellence in commercial creativity. For more, visit: dandad.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250908507024/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

press@dandad.org