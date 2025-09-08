GGL Resources Corp. Announces Further Update Regarding Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / GGL Resources Corp. (TSXV:GGL) ("GGL" or the "Company") announces that it has applied for and been granted by the TSX Venture Exchange a further thirty day extension for the closing of the second and final tranche of its private placement as initially announced on June 24, 2025, and as updated on August 11, 2025.

The second tranche will consist of the sale of up to 3,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 each, to raise additional proceeds of up to $150,000, with each unit to consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant to entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.10 for a period of two years from closing.

GGL anticipates the closing of the second tranche will occur on or before October 8, 2025 - further information in this regard will be disseminated in due course.

About GGL Resources Corp.

GGL is a seasoned, Canadian-based junior exploration company, focused on the exploration and advancement of under-evaluated mineral assets in politically stable, mining friendly jurisdictions. The Company has optioned and wholly owned claims in the Gold Point district of the prolific Walker Lane Trend, Nevada. The Gold Point claims cover several gold-silver veins, five of which host past producing high-grade mines, as well as an exciting new porphyry target which is currently under option to Teck. The Company also owns the McConnell Project, which hosts mesothermal gold veins and an under explored porphyry copper-gold prospect in the Kemess District of north-central British Columbia. GGL also holds diamond royalties on mineral leases adjacent to the Gahcho Kué diamond mine and southwest of the Ekati diamond mine in the Northwest Territories.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Matthew Turner"

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information concerning GGL Resources Corp. or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.gglresourcescorp.com or contact:

Investor Inquiries

Richard Drechsler

Corporate Communications

Tel: (604) 687-2522

NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522

rdrechsler@strategicmetalsltd.com

Corporate Information

Linda Knight

Corporate Secretary

Tel: (604) 688-0546

info@gglresourcescorp.com

