Vancouver, British Columbia and Pelly Crossing, Yukon--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Venerable Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: VLV.H) ("Venerable Ventures" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a 50,000 m diamond drill program is underway designed to assess high quality exploration targets at the Minto property and further define zones of known mineralization in support of planned trade-off studies.

The most recent exploration activities, carried out between 2021 to 2022, successfully identified several new zones of mineralization on the property and generated several untested exploration targets. The 2025 program is focussed on the expansion of known resources, the testing of near-mine exploration targets, and upgrading geoscience data collection, geological modelling, and interpretation. Following the receipt of the Class 4 Quartz Mining Land Use permit approval on August 6th, drilling commenced on August 23rd at the Minto North western lens, following up from 2021 and 2022 exploration successes (Figure 1).

Previous drilling at Minto North successfully identified a new lens of mineralization with significant copper, gold and silver mineralization including 1.91% Cu, 1.15 g/t Au, 9.42 g/t Ag over 34.59 m1 (22-EXP-0452), 2.2% Cu, 1.76 g/t Au, 11.55 g/t Ag over 20.0 m1 (22-EXP-0423) and 1.58% Cu, 1.29 g/t Au, 8.11 g/t Ag over 28 m1 (21EXP0034). This lens remains open in all directions and the copper mineralization intersected in the inaugural hole of our 2025 drill program (25SCM001), a southerly step out, demonstrates extension and continuity of the shallowly dipping system (Figure 2).

M Colin Joudrie, President & CEO, commented: "We are excited to begin our drill program exploring a series of high grade copper-gold-silver mineralized targets on the Minto property, each with significant expansion potential. Following up on results achieved by previous operators, our first drill holes are targeting the Minto North area where our first drill holes have successfully expanded and further defined the mineralized footprint of this zone." Mr. Joudrie continued: "Proceeding with a staged exploration ramp up, including getting the crews to site, operating safely, and familiarizing our team with the long history of the project, is instrumental to us delivering exploration success and to developing a thorough geological understanding of the many deposits and targets on the site."

A staged program beginning with one diamond drill rig in August, increasing up to five drill rigs by the end of October, enables a strategic approach to resource expansion and target testing. The 50,000 m drill program has been developed through an integrated review of historical datasets, prioritization of long-standing targets that have remained untested due to previous limitations, and a renewed approach that prioritizes geoscience and ore-body knowledge integrated with modern interpretation and advanced modelling. Zones of interest, distributed along a >5.5 km long northwest structural corridor extending across the central part of the of the Minto Property (Figure 3), are the key focus areas of the exploration program.

Objectives of the overall work program, including the aforementioned drill program, is to complete updated geological modeling, mine planning, and preliminary equipment & facilities assessments that will be used to inform trade-off studies scheduled for completion in Q1 2026. Completion of these trade-off studies will inform more detailed open pit and underground mine plans, concentrate production plans, and capital, operating, sustaining, and closure cost estimates, which will be incorporated into a Feasibility Study that is targeted for completion in H1 2027.

Figure 1: Cross-section looking N-NE, highlighting the Minto North western lens, select intersections from 2021 and 2022 drilling, and select planned drill holes for the 2025 program. 25SCM001, an 80 meter southerly step out and the first completed hole of the 2025 program, successfully intersected mineralization and alteration consistent with the known mineralization. Intercept widths noted are drilled widths, with true widths estimated to be 75% to 95% of the drilled width. For details see 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report5.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11605/265576_f62417cc5477b975_001full.jpg

Figure 2: A) Net-textured chalcopyrite mineralization with intense potassic (biotite) alteration from 231.9-232.82. B) Semi-massive bornite-(chalcopyrite-magnetite) mineralization from 233.6 to 234.15. C) within a broad zone (>20 m) of highly deformed "assimilation" zone defined as variably migmatized host rock5.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11605/265576_f62417cc5477b975_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Minto Property showing priority zones of interest (Expansion Zones red circles, Exploration Zones, grey circles) underlain by projections of Indicated Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources described in the 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate5 block model and the 2022 Total Magnetic Intensity (TMI) base map. Exploration targets are based on historical geophysical surveys (DCIP and Drone Magnetics) as well as a developing structural model.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11605/265576_f62417cc5477b975_003full.jpg

Qualified Person (QP) Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this new release was reviewed by Stacie Jones, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration & Geoscience of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" under the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Jones has reviewed, verified and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Selkirk First Nation

Selkirk First Nation is centered in Pelly Crossing, a community in central Yukon, 280km north of Whitehorse. They are a self-governing First Nation, having signed its Final and Self-Government Agreements in 1997. Selkirk owns 4,740 square kilometres of Settlement Land, including 2,408 square kilometers where Selkirk owns both the surface and subsurface. Selkirk First Nation is one of three self-governing Northern Tutchone First Nations in the Yukon.

About Minto Copper-Gold-Silver Mine

The Minto mine is an idled past-producing open-pit and underground copper-gold-silver mine located in central Yukon, on Lands of the Selkirk First Nation. The site infrastructure includes a 4,100 tonne per day processing plant, 400-person camp, water treatment facilities, numerous ancillary buildings and mobile equipment. 843093 Yukon Inc., a Yukon company, wholly owned indirectly by Selkirk First Nation, currently owns the Project.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Venerable Ventures Ltd.,

M Colin Joudrie

President & Chief Executive Officer

