2194572 08-Sep-2025
|423,10
|423,50
|23:01
|423,65
|424,00
|22:02
2194572 08-Sep-2025
|23:03
|Nebius Group: Nebius announces multi-billion dollar agreement with Microsoft for AI infrastructure
|Nebius Group
Nebius announces multi-billion dollar agreement with Microsoft for AI infrastructure 08-Sep-2025 / 23:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content...
|20:45
|Microsoft Promises Windows 10 Users Free Security Updates for a Year - but There Are Strings Attached
|19:54
|Microsoft planned data center in Alcalá de Henares, Madrid, makes progress
|19:54
|Microsoft Research develops analog optical computer
|19:01
|Yes, you can run Windows apps on Linux - here are my top 5 ways
|23:03
|23:01
|Nebius Group N.V. - 6-K, Report of foreign issuer
|Fr
|Autonomes Fahren startet durch: Kommen die Uber-Robotaxis? Avride startet die ersten Tests in Dallas!
|© Foto: Laura Dale - dpaAvride weitet die Tests seiner Robotaxis in Dallas aus. Noch in diesem Jahr sollen die autonomen Fahrzeuge auf der Uber-Plattform starten.Das autonome Technologie-Startup Avride...
|Fr
|Why Is Everyone Talking About Nebius Stock?
|Do
|Autonomous technology startup Avride to ramp up testing as part of Uber robotaxi rollout
|MICROSOFT CORPORATION
|423,25
|+0,28 %
|NEBIUS GROUP NV
|54,50
|-2,68 %