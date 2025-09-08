MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / In 2025, CleanCore Solutions (NYSE AMER:ZONE) is proving that corporate innovation does not have to start with products. It can start with the balance sheet. After raising $175 million in a private placement, the company has announced securing over 280 million Dogeco in tokens, with a long-term target of scaling that position to one billion. For a micro-cap industrial player with a market cap of roughly $55 million yesterday, the move is nothing short of a landmark in how companies think about and, more importantly, leverage reserves.

Dogecoin may have been born as a meme, but over the past decade, it has evolved into one of the most liquid, widely transacted digital assets in the world. Billions of DOGE change hands daily, supported by a global community that spans retail holders, payment processors, and institutional desks. Unlike speculative tokens that fade in and out of fashion, Dogecoin has built real staying power by offering accessibility, near-zero transaction costs, and an open network that rivals the usability of traditional payment rails. These qualities are exactly what make it suited to serve as a corporate treasury anchor.

For CleanCore, this is not a publicity stunt. The Dogecoin Treasury was structured with institutional private-placement support from Pantera, GSR, FalconX, and MOZAYYX, with Chief Investment Officer Marco Margiotta tasked with guiding the program. It is a serious financial strategy that mirrors the philosophy behind the company's core business operations. Just as its aqueous ozone systems replace toxic chemicals with safer and more efficient cleaning, the digital treasury replaces the drag of idle fiat with an asset that can appreciate, remain liquid, and provide transparency in a way traditional reserves cannot.

Treasury As An Asset, Not A Static Pool

Treasury design is often overlooked in corporate strategy, but it matters as much as product design. Historically, cash on a balance sheet has been treated as a passive reserve, a static pool waiting for deployment. CleanCore is challenging that notion by turning its treasury into an engine of long-term growth. By committing to Dogecoin, the company is positioning its balance sheet as a competitive differentiator. This gives CleanCore not only a hedge against inflation but also a scalable asset that aligns with generational shifts in how value is stored and transacted.

Contrarian moves like this have a way of rewriting the rules. When the first public companies put digital assets on their balance sheets, the idea was widely mocked. Over time, that move proved visionary and helped redefine what a strategic treasury could be. CleanCore is following a similar path, only this time with Dogecoin. The decision leverages DOGE's liquidity and network strength while aligning with its cultural relevance and adoption curve. What seemed unconventional at first may become a model that others follow, especially among small caps seeking to stand out in competitive industries.

Importantly, this financial strategy does not come at the expense of execution on the ground. CleanCore's core business is building momentum at a pace few small-cap peers can match. Fiscal 2024 revenue grew 29 percent to $2.07 million, and the company recorded its first U.S. quarter above $1 million in sales. The April 2025 acquisition of Sanzonate Europe gave CleanCore instant market entry at a time when regulators across the continent are accelerating mandates for chemical-free cleaning. Its GSA approval opened the door to federal agencies, military bases, and public institutions, while its first airport-wide deployment proved the technology's reliability in one of the most demanding environments for hygiene and compliance.

Milestones Are Accruing

The breakthrough came in June 2025, when CleanCore secured a multi-million-dollar contract with one of the world's largest logistics companies. The rollout, spanning more than 1,000 U.S. facilities, is a rare example of scale for a small-cap firm. In logistics, where margins are notoriously tight and compliance standards unforgiving, a contract of that magnitude speaks volumes about the efficiency and cost-saving potential of CleanCore's systems.

When viewed together, the message is clear. CleanCore is executing a dual-track strategy that combines operational growth with financial innovation. It is proving that treasury management does not need to be an afterthought. Instead, it can be a platform for competitive advantage. By aiming for a billion Dogecoin in reserves, CleanCore is building a balance sheet that works in tandem with its product success, creating an industrial company that is both operationally sound and financially visionary.

For stakeholders and industry observers, the lesson is straightforward. CleanCore is not just changing how cleaning is done in schools, hospitals, airports, and logistics hubs. It is also changing how small-cap companies can think about balance sheets. The future of corporate strategy belongs to those who innovate in both arenas. CleanCore is showing that treasury capital can be more than a safeguard. It can be an asset that grows, scales, and redefines what financial strength looks like in the digital era.

