ASTRAUX, a Dubai-based global lifestyle tech brand, is redefining the future of urban mobility. At its highly anticipated Berlin global launch event on the 4 September, ASTRAUX unveiled three original designs, headlined by its €5,999 trendy electric microcar that stole the spotlight.

The launch attracted over 200 international medias, industry leaders, and tech influencers, with 1.2 million livestream viewers across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. At the launch event, 10 partners signed orders for more than 30,000 ASTRAUX EVs on the spot, marking a major milestone in the brand's global expansion.

ASTRAUX Mini EV €5,990 Redefines Joyful Urban Mobility

Priced at an early-bird offer of €5,990 (regular: €6,990), ASTRAUX Mini EV makes mobility accessible to the next generation. Its compact, stylish design instantly drew crowds, with fans lining up to take photos and share across social media.

Drive at 14+: Eligible for drivers above 14 in select European countries

Striking Design: Automotive-grade body structure, panoramic glass roof, 360° visibility.

Entertainment on Wheels: Built-in karaoke, ambient lighting, app integration, and quick "party car" mode.

ASTRAUX Aimon Companion Robot

An interactive emotional AI companion that reacts to touch, motion, and mood, featuring dynamic responses and hidden "surprise modes" when paired with another device.

ASTRAUX Smart Glasses

ASTRAUX Smart Glasses (€79) blend lightweight design and function: UV400 sunglasses, AI interaction, 8MP first-person camera, open-ear audio, real-time ChatGPT integration for translation, voice control, and hands-free content creation.

ASTRAUX Brand Vision

Guided by the philosophy "Style it. Live it. Show it.", ASTRAUX continues to inspire a new global lifestyle where technology, design and affordability meet, making premium urban mobility accessible to all.

ASTRAUX announced that Berlin marks the start of European expansion, with plans to grow through local partnerships, immersive test-drive programs, and exclusive pre-order campaigns.

