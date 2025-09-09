Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
PR Newswire
09.09.2025 03:48 Uhr
ICP DAS Co., Ltd.: Elevating Healthcare Innovation: ICP DAS-BMP Brings Advanced TPU Portfolio at Medtec China 2025

HSINCHU, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICP DAS-BMP (Biomedical Polymers), a Taiwan-based manufacturer and supplier of medical-grade TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), is pleased to announce its participation in Medtec China 2025, to be held from September 24 to 26 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center.

Image by ICP DAS-BMP

The spotlight of this year's exhibit will be the low-migration ARP-B20 TPU, developed to meet ISO 10993 biocompatibility standards and suitable for 90-day implant applications. Low-migration TPU significantly reduces additive migration during the heat-setting process, helping catheters maintain a clean, smooth surface throughout their shelf life. With 15 color options, this material offers broad design flexibility and enables customized solutions for specific clinical needs.

ICP DAS-BMP will also showcase a wide selection of TPU materials for diverse medical applications. The basic Arothane, Alithane, and Durathane TPUs (ARP/ALP/ALC series) meet the requirements for most body-contact medical devices, especially barium sulfate-containing grades such as B20 or B40. The Arothane ARP-B20 and Durathane ALC-B40 have passed the ISO 10993-6 13-week implantation test, making them suitable for implantation up to 90 days. Excellent dispersibility and biological safety make them a preferred choice for invasive catheters.

For thin-walled medical devices or guidewire coatings, the Arothane ARP-W and ARP-WG series, containing 40-60% Tungsten, offer excellent radiopacity. The soft ARP series, with hardness below 70A, delivers flexibility and mechanical strength for devices requiring both durability and patient comfort.

The Engineering Arothane TPU (EARP series) features a high glass transition temperature and outstanding light transmission, making it ideal for orthodontic components, Luer-Lock connectors, and other precision devices.

Together, these offerings form a comprehensive TPU portfolio meeting the evolving demands of modern healthcare technologies. Visit the ICP DAS-BMP team at Hall 2, Booth No. 2D402 to explore innovations and discover TPU solutions that enhance device performance, safety, and versatility.

About ICP DAS-BMP

ICP DAS-BMP, a leading TPU manufacturer and supplier based in Taiwan, is ISO 13485 certified and operates specialized laboratories focused on quality management. Leveraging over thirty years of industrial automation expertise from its parent company ICP DAS, ICP DAS-BMP employs smart factory practices to enhance product quality and expedite delivery times. The company is committed to responsive after-sales support and flexible solutions, even for small order quantities, ensuring customer satisfaction and fostering long-term partnerships.

For more information, please visit: https://bmp.icpdas.com

ICP DAS-BMP Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2760737/Image_ICP_DAS_BMP.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492260/icpdas_bmp_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elevating-healthcare-innovation-icp-das-bmp-brings-advanced-tpu-portfolio-at-medtec-china-2025-302546633.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
