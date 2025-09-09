Global Brands Magazine: H PROPERTIES HONOURED BEST CUSTOMER-CENTRIC REAL ESTATE BRAND, HONG KONG AT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2025

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H Properties Limited ('H Properties'), a member of Lee Kum Kee Group, has been named the 'Best Customer-Centric Real Estate Brand - Hong Kong, 2025' by the Global Brands Magazine at the prestigious Global Brand Awards. This esteemed recognition celebrates H Properties' unwavering dedication to crafting exceptional business, work, leisure, and living environments that prioritize the happiness and well-being of its occupants and customers.

The Global Brand Awards recognise outstanding achievements across diverse industries worldwide. H Properties' accolade underscores its dedication to fostering spaces that seamlessly blend innovation, comfort, and customer satisfaction.

Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, commented, "H Properties exemplifies an outstanding commitment to customer-centric real estate practices. Their unwavering dedication to delivering superior quality and embracing innovative solutions is highly commendable and sets a distinguished benchmark within the industry. Congratulations to the team at H Properties!"

H Properties noted that its staff embody 'customer-centric' principles not only by adhering to rules and procedures, but by approaching their work with genuine care and passion. The team consistently prioritises customer needs and takes pride in seeing the joy reflected in the smiles of those they serve.

The recognition from Global Brands Magazine reflects H Properties' unwavering dedication to customer-centric excellence. It stands as a testament to the company's efforts in creating environments that prioritise the happiness and well-being of community members and customers, while reinforcing its commitment to its vision and mission of building happier places to live and work.

ABOUT H PROPERTIES

Established in 2015, H Properties Limited ('H Properties'), a member of Lee Kum Kee Group, is a dedicated specialist in property investment and asset management. Its portfolio spans across prime districts of major cities like Hong Kong, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and London. It includes award-winning premium buildings that provide tenants and customers with exceptional business, work, leisure, and living environments.

H Properties is not just in the business of property - it is in the business of people. It strives to co-create a happier world through innovative real estate solutions. Its unwavering mission is to create happier places for people to work better, live better and ultimately feel happier.

Happiness lies at the heart of everything H Properties does. It aims to transform each building into a happier space, where it actively promotes pet-friendly and sustainability, organizes enriching activities focused on well-being, and even provide a tenant-exclusive space called 'Happy Moment'. Its goal is to create happier communities for tenants and customers, enabling everyone to enjoy a healthier and happier work-life experience.

H Properties has also introduced a bold innovation to embody its 'customer-centric' strategy - empowering all property management team members to serve as 'Happiness Ambassadors'. This initiative underscores the importance of every individual's unique skills and experiences and exemplifies their collaborative spirit. These Happiness Ambassadors are dedicated to delivering customer-centric solutions that exceed expectations. They are wholeheartedly committed to creating Happier Places for tenants and customers, fostering joy, well-being, and a profound sense of community.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE (ENGLAND)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is one of the largest brands publications in the world, leading the way in delivering insights, news, and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industries. Based in the UK, the magazine keeps readers informed about 'best-in-class' brands worldwide. Each year, GBM recognizes companies that demonstrate innovation, exceptional service, and consumer-focused solutions in their respective industries.

With over 8.4 million annual visitors, and 14 million page views, GBM is the world's premier Brand magazine. The magazine also boasts a robust social media presence, engagement including 35k+ Facebook followers, 20k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ X followers, and 4k+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

The Global Brand Awards celebrate excellence in brand performance, recognising companies and organisations that excel in quality, innovation, and customer-centric services across various sectors, including finance, education, hospitality, technology, and more. More than 10,000 companies were evaluated in 2024 for the Global Brand Awards.

The Global Brand Awards events were held at some of the most iconic properties in the world, including The Address Downtown, Waldorf Astoria, Emperors Palace, JW Marriott Marquis, Galaxy Macau, The Athenee Hotel, to name a few.

