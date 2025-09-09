Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.09.2025
09.09.2025 05:58 Uhr
iFLYTEK Launches AINOTE Air 2 in Europe: Redefining Productivity with AI-Powered E-Ink Technology

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFLYTEK today announced the launch of its latest E-Ink tablet, AINOTE Air 2, in the European market through joint marketing with Joybuy.

With this launch, the Air 2 introduces German and Spanish system interfaces, enabling native users to navigate functions such as transcription and translation more seamlessly. While not yet covering every language in the Germanic and Romance families, this step marks an important expansion of Air 2's multilingual ecosystem.

A Productivity Revolution in E-Ink Tablets

AINOTE Air 2 stands out in the E-Ink tablet category by combining a lightweight, paper-like reading and writing experience with advanced AI functions. Unlike conventional tablets, Air 2 is designed to focus on productivity and efficient knowledge management.

Leveraging iFLYTEK's expertise in speech and natural language processing, Air 2 delivers real-time voice-to-text transcription in supported languages, including German and Spanish, and produces AI-generated meeting summaries that capture key takeaways and speaker differentiation with remarkable accuracy.

Core Features

  • AI Voice-to-Text Transcription: Converts meetings, lectures, or interviews into precise notes in real time.
  • AI-Powered Meeting Summaries: Automatically organizes discussions into structured insights, helping users focus on decisions instead of documentation.
  • E-Ink Note-Taking: The 8.2-inch high-definition E-Ink display offers a natural handwriting feel with digital search and organization benefits.
  • AI-Powered Interaction: ChatGPT-powered functionality supports intelligent search, question answering, and content management.
  • Smart Task Management: From scheduling to cloud sync, Air 2 integrates tools to streamline daily work and study.

Elegant Design Meets Practicality

At just 230g with a slim 5-6.2mm profile, Air 2 is crafted for portability without compromise. Its 2600mAh battery ensures reliable all-day use, while the 1440x1920 resolution screen reduces eye strain during extended study or work sessions.

Tailored for Professionals, Students, and Creatives

AINOTE Air 2 is not just an electronic notebook-it is a productivity companion. For global professionals managing multilingual projects, students seeking efficient academic workflows, or creatives capturing ideas on the go, Air 2 provides a seamless bridge between traditional note-taking and modern AI-driven efficiency.

Availability

AINOTE Air 2 is now available in the UK and Germany through Joybuy, beginning September 5, 2025. https://www.joybuy.de/dp/10237244

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98872c74-7a68-4824-94b8-c566ed006130.



iFLYTEK Jeffrey Shen ybshen4@iflytek.com

