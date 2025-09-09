The New JBL Sense Lite - Be Open Minded, Stay Fully Tuned In

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / JBL, the renowned leader in next-gen audio, proudly introduces JBL Sense Lite, its latest Open Ear headphones engineered with JBL OpenSound Technology, to deliver bass-rich sound while keeping ears open to the world, blending immersive audio with prioritising long-wear comfort, and convenience without compromising on performance.

JBL Sense Lite

The JBL Sense Lite is designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life and is engineered to deliver immersive, high-quality sound without blocking the ear canal, allowing users to stay fully aware of their surroundings. This natural situational awareness is essential for multitasking and safety during activities like commuting, outdoor workouts, or working in busy environments, where hearing traffic, announcements, or nearby conversations can make all the difference.

While traditional earbuds and over-ear headphones are well-suited for immersive listening, the JBL Sense Lite offers a different kind of experience. Open Ear headphones, like the JBL Sense Lite, offer a revolutionary middle ground, delivering premium sound while maintaining situational awareness. Unlike conventional Open Ear models that often struggle with low-frequency performance, the JBL Sense Lite features an Adaptive Bass Boost Algorithm that enhances depth and richness in the audio, bringing a dynamic and balanced listening experience.

"At JBL, our commitment has always been to push the boundaries of audio innovation while addressing the real needs of our users. With the launch of the JBL Sense Lite, we are proud to introduce a product that exemplifies this vision. Combining advanced OpenSound Technology with Adaptive Bass Boost, Sense Lite delivers immersive, high-quality audio without compromising situational awareness. This is particularly important in today's fast-paced, dynamic urban environments, where being aware of one's surroundings is not just a necessity, but a responsibility," said Ms. Grace Koh, General Manager and Vice President, Consumer Audio, Harman Asia Pacific.

JBL Sense Lite Key Features for the Modern Listener

JBL's unwavering commitment to audio excellence shines through the JBL Sense Lite engineered with advanced technology to provide an exceptional listening experience.

All-Rounder Open Ear Earphones and Outstanding Sound Quality with Bass That Moves You The JBL Sense Lite is the ultimate all-rounder, perfectly suited for Gen Z and Millennials who seamlessly balance work, wellness, and social life. Whether you're relaxing poolside while keeping an ear out for your kids, commuting with awareness of public announcements, taking important calls in a busy office, or enjoying the outdoors without losing connection to your environment, the JBL Sense Lite is designed to keep you connected to both your world and your sound. Equipped with four beamforming microphones and enhanced call algorithms, it ensures your voice comes through clearly, even in noisy environments, making it perfect for virtual meetings or calls on the go. Beyond comfort, JBL redefines open-ear audio with cutting-edge technology that delivers exceptional sound quality and rich, dynamic bass through its proprietary JBL OpenSound Technology. Powered by the Adaptive Bass Boost algorithm, the system intelligently adjusts bass levels in real time based on the music's volume, ensuring precise tuning. This allows users to enjoy deep, immersive low-end frequencies that enhance and elevate their listening experience - no matter the environment. Ideal for All-Day Use The JBL Sense Lite is engineered with a balanced design that evenly distributes the weight to ensure all-day comfort and minimise fatigue during extended wear. This thoughtful ergonomics ensures the headphones feel barely noticeable, even during extended use, making them ideal for all-day wear. The Sense Lite's lightweight construction further minimises fatigue, allowing users to stay comfortable whether working, commuting, or exercising throughout the day. Convenience at Your Fingertips Beyond its design, the Sense Lite offers smart features to enhance multitasking and convenience. Its Multi-Point Connection enables seamless switching between two devices, ideal for managing work calls and personal media without interruption. Integration with Google Fast Pair and Audio Switch provides quick and effortless device pairing and toggling, while Google Find My Device helps locate the headphones if misplaced, reducing downtime and frustration and the JBL Headphones App support for customisable controls. Built for Everyday Life With an IP54 rating, the JBL Sense Lite is water and dust-resistant, making it ideal for workouts, commutes, and daily wear. The JBL Sense Lite supports extended listening sessions with up to 32 hours of playtime that keeps you powered throughout the day. A quick 10-minute charge provides an additional 3 hours of playback, ensuring you stay connected without interruption. Whether you are on the move, working, or relaxing, the Sense Lite is designed to keep up with your busy lifestyle.

Available in 2 stylish colours Black and White, the JBL Sense Lite is priced at RM599. Express your personality with colourways that fit your lifestyle.

The JBL Sense Lite is now available at all authorised dealers, website, Lazada and Shopee. Combining innovative open-ear design, exceptional sound quality, and all-day comfort, the Sense Lite is set to redefine the everyday audio experience.

ABOUT JBL

For over 75 years, JBL has shaped life's most memorable moments at the intersection of music, lifestyle, gaming and sports. JBL elevates listening experiences with superior audio quality and product designs that encourage individuality and self-expression. With unmatched professional credentials and industry-leading innovation, JBL is a trailblazer in the audio industry because of passionate and talented engineers and designers around the globe. JBL Pro Sound is the foremost technology pushing culture forward through major pop culture events and partnerships with the world's top talent across music, sports and esports.

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.

