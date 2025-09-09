Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (TRADEGATE: 9SC) (OTCQB: MNXXF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it is advancing to the final Phase 3 of Battery Testing following the successful completion of Phase 2 testing with U.S. battery innovator company Charge CCCV (C4V), which resulted in an exceptional outcome of 70% capacity retention after 4,600 cycles.

This performance represents more than double the cycle life of conventional NMC-based EV batteries and significantly outperforms even robust Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) and Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate (LMFP) chemistries. These breakthrough results underscore the potential of Manganese X's High-Purity Battery Grade Manganese, serving as a game-changing material in the global EV and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) market segments.

Manganese X's battery-grade manganese material is sourced from its Battery Hill project in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada. The rigorous commercial-level qualification standards were set and tested by US battery innovators in C4V as part of its Digital DNA Supply Chain Qualification Program.

Manganese X CEO Martin Kepman stated, "These exceptional test results validate the superior quality of our Battery Hill manganese and not only brings us closer to establishing a strategic partnership with C4V but could lead to us to securing a potential binding offtake deal. Our material's durability and stability could potentially set a new benchmark for battery performance, and we are excited to advance to Phase 3 to further demonstrate its potential in multilayer pouch cell designs."

Exceptional Phase 2 Results

Figure 1: Phosphate family cycle life comparison and relative performance vs. BMLMP (C4V test result).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2487/265411_eb096351d4e7a9f4_002full.jpg

Phase 2 testing focused on evaluating the long-term performance and durability of Manganese X's high-purity manganese in C4Vs single-layer pouch cells, representative of commercial battery designs for various end applications in EV and BESS market segments. The results were outstanding, with the material achieving 70% capacity retention after 4,600 full charge-discharge cycles. Each cycle consisted of a 60-minute charge, a 60-minute discharge, and a 5-minute rest period, between charge and discharge, demonstrating remarkable stability and resistance to capacity fade.

Battery Hill: A Premier Manganese Resource

The High Purity manganese tested was produced from the Company's Battery Hill project, recognized as one of the largest manganese carbonate deposits in Canada and the United States. This resource underpins Manganese X's mission to supply sustainable, high-quality materials for the growing EV markets.

Next Step: Phase 3 Testing

Manganese X is now proceeding to Phase 3 of C4V's qualification program, which will evaluate the material in multilayer pouch cells (3Ah design) to meet end-user product requirements. Successful results from the final phase will further validate the material's performance in advanced battery designs, paving the way for commercial adoption.

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, thereby becoming the first public actively traded manganese mining company in Canada and US to commercialize EV compliant high purity manganese, potentially supplying the North American supply chain. The Company intends on supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, as well as striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost.



For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

About Charge CCCV (C4V)

C4V is a lithium-ion battery technology company possessing critical insights related to the optimum performance of lithium-ion batteries and Gigafactory's. C4V's discoveries have been fruitful in vastly extending battery life, safety and charge performance, however more important is the Gigafactory offering that allows emerging countries to establish their own robust manufacturing ecosystem. C4V works with industry-leading raw material suppliers and equipment supply chain to bring to market fully optimized batteries possessing key economic advantages providing the ultimate "best in class" performance for various applications and end- to-end solutions to produce them on a Gigawatt hour scale. With its highly scalable business model C4V aims to achieve 100+GWh of cell production capacity globally by 2032 and its Digital DNA Supply Chain solution ensures materials meet the highest industry standards for performance and reliability.

For more information on C4V please visit https://www.chargecccv.com/

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operations and activities of Manganese X, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to the Company's goals and plans for 2025, including, among other items, the results and implications of Phase 2 testing; the anticipated completion of subsequent phases of the supply chain qualification program; the potential for a binding offtake deal; the expected preparation of a technical report; and the Company's goal to become a key domestic supplier of critical materials for North American EV and energy storage markets. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Manganese X, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filings on SEDAR+, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Manganese X does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

