London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Imagen Network (IMAGE), the decentralized AI-powered social platform, has presented its strategy to acquire Ethereum (ETH) in order to reinforce project reserves. This initiative highlights Imagen's focus on building a strong blockchain foundation to support scalable, AI-driven personalization and creator ecosystems.

Building stronger decentralized ecosystems with scalable blockchain and AI innovation.

The Ethereum acquisition strategy will expand Imagen's reserves, boosting liquidity and ensuring resources are available to power future development. This plan strengthens the platform's long-term infrastructure, enabling more seamless integration of decentralized applications, improved creator engagement tools, and scalable peer-to-peer interactions.

With this move, Imagen Network continues to demonstrate its commitment to combining blockchain assets with AI-driven innovation. By outlining a clear Ethereum acquisition strategy, the project reinforces its dedication to delivering a sustainable and resilient Web3 ecosystem for creators and communities alike.

About Imagen Network (IMAGE)

Imagen Network is a decentralized AI-powered platform focused on enhancing social engagement through scalable infrastructure, creator empowerment, and advanced personalization. By combining blockchain reserves with intelligent systems, Imagen provides creators and communities with tools to thrive in decentralized ecosystems.

