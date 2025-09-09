Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - OneClickDrive has shared new insights into travel and transport habits across the northern emirates, highlighting a steady increase in demand to rent a car during the first eight months of 2025 in Ras al Khaimah. The review, based on activity observed across its platform, shows that both tourism and residential demand are contributing to this growth. SUVs remain the most requested vehicles, particularly for families and visitors heading to outdoor destinations such as Jebel Jais. Compact sedans continue to be in demand as well, especially among residents who use them for everyday commuting within the city.





The company's data indicates that demand for longer rental terms has risen alongside the emirate's expanding residential base. Professionals on short-term contracts and new residents are choosing monthly rentals as a way to manage transport without long-term ownership costs. At the same time, short-term rentals peak during weekends and holiday periods, when tourists arrive from other parts of the UAE and abroad to explore Ras Al Khaimah's leisure destinations.

Suppliers providing users the options to rent a car Ras Al Khaimah have responded to these patterns by diversifying their listings. More vehicles are now available across different categories, including family cars, SUVs, and a modest selection of high-end models suited for scenic drives along mountain passes. This range of options has given customers more freedom to tailor their mobility choices to both budget and lifestyle.

"Over the course of 2025, we've seen a clear uptick in rental activity in Ras Al Khaimah," said Mahesh Pagarani, Managing Director of OneClickDrive. "The trends we're recording reflect the emirate's growing importance as a destination for both tourism and long-term living."

The review also highlighted the role of transparency in successful bookings. Renters are placing greater emphasis on clear details such as insurance inclusions, mileage policies, and deposit requirements before confirming. Listings that provide comprehensive information, paired with updated photographs, have attracted stronger engagement. This shift has streamlined handovers, with fewer delays or disputes reported at the time of return.

The findings are based on internal marketplace data from January through August 2025, including live listings, search patterns, enquiries, and completed bookings. While conventional cars remain the majority of rentals, the presence of hybrid options is slowly increasing, pointing to a possible future shift in demand.

The emirate's appeal as a leisure hub, combined with its expanding residential population, suggests continued growth in activity through the remainder of 2025.

