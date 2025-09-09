DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Sustainability

DKSH Achieves Industry-Leading Sustainability Rating from ISS ESG 2025



09.09.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Media Release DKSH has been recognized as an "Industry Leader" for its sustainability performance in the 2025 ISS ESG Corporate Rating as the results have increased to B- (from C+). This improvement reflects DKSH's continued commitment to sustainability, especially highlighting its climate strategy and participation in the Science Based Targets Initiative. Zurich, Switzerland, September 9, 2025 - DKSH has received an improved ISS ESG Corporate Rating of B- (from C+) in this year's assessment, positioning the company within the top 5% of the industry category "Trading Companies & Distributors". The ISS ESG Corporate Rating annually evaluates companies' sustainability-related risks, opportunities, and impact along the corporate value chain. DKSH demonstrated a strong sustainability performance and, as a result of the improved result, is now recognized as an "Industry Leader".



In the 2025 ISS ESG Corporate Rating, DKSH's commitment to minimizing its environmental impact, particularly in relation to its climate ambitions, was emphasized. DKSH has a strong climate strategy to achieve net-zero operations, underlined by its transparent greenhouse gas reporting. By the end of 2024, DKSH has already achieved a reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 CO 2 emissions by 55% against the baseline of 2020. To further drive ambitious corporate climate action, DKSH has also submitted its near- and long-term emissions reduction targets for validation to the Science Based Targets Initiative. DKSH focuses on enhancing efficiency by optimizing transport routes and truck loads, installing more energy-saving equipment, or expanding the share of electric and hybrid vehicles in its fleets.



DKSH's higher rating was also driven by its continued leadership in business ethics and governance, as well as its continued focus on employee well-being. Sustainability is a key component of DKSH's business strategy, actively demonstrated by its leadership. Alongside considerations of the environmental impact of daily operations, core values such as trust, empowerment, collaboration, equity, and inclusion are deeply embedded throughout the organization. Over time, DKSH has cultivated a strong, high-performing corporate culture that employees consistently recognize and value.



Stefan P. Butz, CEO of DKSH, expressed satisfaction with the rating results, stating: "Sustainability is one of DKSH's core values. We take responsibility for the impacts of our business activities and are delighted that this has been recognized by this year's ISS ESG Corporate Rating. The improved result will drive our continued progress in sustainability performance." About DKSH

