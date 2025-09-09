DKSH Management Ltd.
DKSH has been recognized as an "Industry Leader" for its sustainability performance in the 2025 ISS ESG Corporate Rating as the results have increased to B- (from C+). This improvement reflects DKSH's continued commitment to sustainability, especially highlighting its climate strategy and participation in the Science Based Targets Initiative.
Zurich, Switzerland, September 9, 2025 - DKSH has received an improved ISS ESG Corporate Rating of B- (from C+) in this year's assessment, positioning the company within the top 5% of the industry category "Trading Companies & Distributors". The ISS ESG Corporate Rating annually evaluates companies' sustainability-related risks, opportunities, and impact along the corporate value chain. DKSH demonstrated a strong sustainability performance and, as a result of the improved result, is now recognized as an "Industry Leader".
