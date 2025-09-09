Chaos, a leading provider of visual design software for the architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) sector, announced today the promotion of Iveta Cabajova to Chief Executive Officer effective October 1, 2025. Cabajova will succeed Stephan Sieber, who will transition to his previous role of Executive Chairman. This transition builds on a highly successful period under Sieber's leadership, marked by the launch of a strong long-term strategy for Chaos, the formation of a robust leadership team, impressive financial performance, and accelerated product innovation. Sieber will remain actively involved in guiding Chaos' strategic direction in his new role as Executive Chairman.

Cabajova's promotion to CEO is the result of a carefully planned succession process, accelerated by her exceptional performance since joining Chaos as COO and CFO. She has played a pivotal role in shaping Chaos' strategy, driving accelerated growth and successfully integrating recent acquisitions, including EvolveLAB, a leading developer of AI software, earlier this year. Cabajova has more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector, including senior leadership roles at 1E and ITRS where she led international growth across EMEA and US, both organically and through M&A. Her background in building scalable and operationally excellent organisations ideally positions Cabajova to lead Chaos into its next chapter of operational, financial and strategic excellence.

Commenting on her new role, Cabajova said: "I am honoured to step into the role of CEO at such an exciting time for Chaos. Building on the strong foundation established under Stephan's leadership, we are in an excellent position to continue shaping the future of visual design software. My focus will be on leveraging our strengths, enhancing our product offerings, continuing to deliver best-in-class solutions for our customers, and driving sustainable growth. In particular, we will accelerate our AI-powered visualisation capabilities and further strengthen our position as the partner of choice for the world's leading architecture and design firms. I look forward to leading our talented team and empowering our global community of architects, designers and visual effects artists."

Under Sieber's leadership, Chaos has achieved significant success, strengthening its executive team with top talent and evolving from a collection of specialised products into comprehensive suites that address key customer needs across the entire AEC visual design workflow.

Reflecting on the transition, Sieber said: "Over the years, we have built a highly resilient and innovative company and I am very proud of the strategic strides we have made in focusing our efforts, expanding our product portfolio and advancing our AI capabilities through internal developments like the AI Enhancer and AI Material Generator, as well as the acquisition of EvolveLAB. Iveta's exceptional leadership and strategic vision make her the perfect successor to lead the company into its next chapter of growth. I am excited to continue supporting Chaos' strategic initiatives as Executive Chairman and look forward to supporting Iveta and the senior management team as we continue to push the boundaries of visual design and deliver groundbreaking solutions for our clients worldwide."

Commenting on the transition, Stefan Dandl, Director at TA, and Christian Roth, Managing Partner at LEA, added on behalf of the investors: "We are deeply appreciative of Stephan's integral role in Chaos' huge success under his leadership and look forward to continuing our partnership as he moves into his new role. Having known Iveta for many years, we are confident that her leadership, vision and experience will facilitate a seamless transition and continue to propel Chaos' success."

As Executive Chairman, Sieber will focus on Chaos' strategic direction, its long-term value creation for customers and strategic initiatives including M&A opportunities, key partnerships and board governance.

About Chaos

Founded in 1997, Chaos provides world-class visualisation and design solutions that empower creative minds to bring ideas to life. The company serves over 100,000 customers globally, including 85 of the top 100 architecture firms worldwide.

The company serves multiple industries, including architecture and design, media and entertainment, and product e-commerce, providing an ecosystem of accessible tools that support every stage of the design and creation process. Its innovative solutions help architects, designers, visual effects artists/animators and other creative professionals share ideas, optimise workflows and create immersive experiences.

Headquartered in Karlsruhe, Germany, Chaos has offices in 11 cities worldwide. For more information, visit chaos.com.

