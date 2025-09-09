Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.09.2025

PR Newswire
09.09.2025 07:18 Uhr
Galorath Expands Global Presence with New Head of Sales for EMEA and APAC to Drive Adoption of AI-Powered Platform for Estimation, Risk, and Operational Intelligence

Industry Expert Julia Gerth to Help Drive International Business Growth

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Galorath Incorporated, the premier AI-powered business operations platform provider, today announced global business expansion with the appointment of Julia Gerth as head of sales for EMEA and APAC. Based in Germany, Gerth will be responsible for leading sales and developing Galorath's growth strategy across the regions, with a focus on empowering organizations to achieve project success on time and within budget by harnessing Galorath's acclaimed SEER® AI-powered platform for estimation, sourcing, labor, schedule, and risk.

Julia Gerth appointed Galorath's new head of sales for EMEA and APAC

"It's an exciting time at Galorath as we look at expansion across the globe, bringing our powerful estimation platform for cost, schedule, and risk to companies operating in other regions," said Chris Hutchings, Chief Revenue Officer, Galorath Incorporated. "Julia is a dynamic sales leader uniquely positioned to drive increased market share and revenue growth. This marks a significant step forward in Galorath's mission as a global leader in delivering actionable insights and operational intelligence for cost, schedule, and risk to the enterprise."

A dynamic sales executive with deep expertise in business development, strategic account management, and high-performing team leadership, Gerth brings a proven track record of driving revenue growth, executing go-to-market strategies, and aligning sales initiatives with organizational goals. Prior to joining Galorath, Gerth served as senior sales manager at Dassault Systèmes Deutschland GmbH, where she led sales strategy and managed new market opportunities. Combining a strong North American foundation and Gerth's international sales leadership, Galorath's global acceleration marks a key milestone in delivering success for clients and meeting the growing demand for AI-powered cost, schedule, and risk solutions.

"I'm thrilled to take the helm of Galorath's global sales initiative during this exciting period of growth and transformation," said Julia Gerth, Head of Sales, EMEA and APAC, Galorath International. "With Galorath's leadership in cost, scheduling, and risk planning - and technology innovation surrounding agentic AI - we have a rare opportunity to deliver real impact for companies worldwide."

About SEER® and SEERai
Galorath's flagship project estimating software, SEER®, offers unparalleled capabilities in project cost forecasting, risk mitigation, and actionable insights, making it the go-to platform for project cost planning for hardware and software development, systems engineering, aerospace, and manufacturing companies. SEERai is Galorath's modular agentic AI platform for estimation, sourcing, labor, schedule, and risk, standing out as a first-of-its-kind generative AI for digital engineering support. Combining its connection with the knowledge bases of SEER, along with secure, isolated integration of an organization's backend systems, processes, databases, and projects, SEERai allows cost and project estimation professionals to use natural language to instantly generate actionable information and data for project and cost estimation, from Work Breakdown Structures (WBS) to project and cost estimation guidance and much more. For more information, visit https://galorath.com/ai.

About Galorath Incorporated
Leveraging four decades of in-market experience and success, Galorath transforms cost, scheduling, should-cost analysis, and project estimation, optimizing outcomes and achieving unparalleled efficiencies for public and private sector organizations worldwide. SEER®, Galorath's flagship digital engineering platform, is trusted by industry giants like Accenture, NASA, Boeing, the U.S. Department of Defense, and BAE Systems (EU). SEER accelerates time to market, dramatically enhances project predictability and visibility, and ensures project costs are on track and on budget. For more information, visit https://galorath.com/.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Galorath logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766126/Galorath_Head_of_Sales_Julia_Gerth.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2678822/Galorath_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/galorath-expands-global-presence-with-new-head-of-sales-for-emea-and-apac-to-drive-adoption-of-ai-powered-platform-for-estimation-risk-and-operational-intelligence-302548178.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
