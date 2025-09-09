Nasuni Expands Innovation Footprint with Engineering Hub in Hyderabad, India

Third Global Innovation Center Enhances Product Development Velocity, Supports Follow-the-Sun Engineering Model, and Connects Nasuni with World-Class Talent in India

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, a leading unified file data platform company, today announced the opening of a third innovation center located in Hyderabad, India. This strategic expansion enhances the company's global product development capabilities and supports its commitment to scaling engineering excellence worldwide.

"Each of our centers plays a critical role in advancing Nasuni's technology, enabling our teams to move faster, think bigger, and deliver solutions that modernize enterprise file infrastructure," said Andres Rodriguez, Chief Technology Officer at Nasuni. "With the addition of Hyderabad, we're unlocking new levels of talent and product development velocity. The global nature of our R&D engine is a true differentiator for Nasuni."

The India Innovation Center - launched in partnership with Summit Consulting and ANSR, leaders in building and scaling Global Capability Centers (GCCs) - joins Nasuni's existing engineering hubs in Massachusetts and Ireland. The centers create a global network of engineering talent that strengthens Nasuni's commitment to follow-the-sun product development. This approach enables continuous innovation cycles, faster time-to-market, and a fully integrated team supporting enterprises worldwide.

"The India Innovation Center is being instituted with Summit Consulting, an ANSR company, bringing together both firms' proven expertise in building and scaling global teams," said Sandeep Sharma, Founder and CEO of Summit Consulting. "We are delighted to partner with Nasuni on its innovation journey. Together, we are establishing a deep tech center that will leverage our best-in-class enablement capabilities to attract top talent in India, build cutting-edge solutions, and accelerate Nasuni's growth trajectory."

The decision to expand into India reflects Nasuni's long-term strategy to tap into world-class technical talent while strengthening its reach across key international markets. Hyderabad, often referred to as "Cyberabad," is a thriving community of technology and innovation, home to some of the world's most influential software companies and a deep pool of engineering expertise.

Helping lead the center in Hyderabad is Nasuni Senior Director and India Site Leader, Peddareddappa G (GPR). "I was drawn to Nasuni not just by the market opportunity, but by the people I met throughout the interview process," said GPR. "The collaborative culture and transparent communication made it clear this is a place where I could make a real impact. I'm proud to help build Nasuni's footprint in India and contribute to the company's exciting future."

The India Innovation Center will extend the success of Nasuni's existing engineering teams. The company's Massachusetts center has been the engine behind the development of the Nasuni Edge Appliance (NEA) and the UniFS® file system, both core components of the company's platform. They also pioneered AI-enhanced self-service support tools, intelligent knowledge base automation, and predictive issue resolution capabilities that are transforming customer support by improving efficiency and satisfaction. These enhancements are driving increased first-contact resolution rates and setting a blueprint for support excellence at scale.

In Ireland, the team continues to lead groundbreaking advancements in file data intelligence. Most recently, their center delivered the engineering release of Nasuni File IQ Premium. This next-generation analytics solution empowers enterprises with deeper visibility into file usage, helping them reduce risk, manage data growth, and drive smarter storage decisions.

With Hyderabad now in the mix, Nasuni's global innovation strategy enters its next phase. The company is more equipped than ever to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of enterprises across industries, time zones, and geographies. For more information about joining Nasuni's global engineering team, click here.

About ANSR and Summit Consulting Services

ANSR is the global leader in enabling organizations to build, manage, and scale high-performing teams through Global Capability Centers (GCCs). Its tech-driven, full-stack platform offers AI-powered products and solutions across the GCC lifecycle, including advisory, talent acquisition, workspace design & management, and business operations. Summit Consulting Services, an ANSR company, extends this expertise to mid-market corporations with tailored GCC solutions and operates India's first GCC incubator. Together, ANSR and Summit provide a complete ecosystem that empowers global enterprises to unlock the full potential of GCCs.

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a unified file data platform for enterprises facing an explosion of unstructured data, combining storage and data services into a single hybrid cloud solution.

Nasuni's approach enables business resiliency and better data management, while providing solutions that drive IT efficiency, cutting infrastructure costs by up to 67%. Its best-in-class solution also eliminates the need for additional cybersecurity measures or separate backup and disaster recovery. The Nasuni File Data Platform replaces the friction associated with legacy infrastructure with optimized infrastructure flow, supporting modern enterprise expectations for data analytics and business insights.

Nasuni helps businesses transform data from an obstacle into an opportunity. Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni, spanning the manufacturing, media and advertising, construction (AEC), consumer brands, and energy industries. Its corporate headquarters are located in Boston, Massachusetts, and the company delivers services to over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

