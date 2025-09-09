Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.09.2025 07:36 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Appointment of Silvère Lucquin as Chief Executive Officer of Okomera

PARIS, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Okomera is pleased to announce that Silvère Lucquin will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective 8 September 2025. Silvère succeeds Sidarth Radjou, who has chosen to explore new professional opportunities. We thank to Sidarth for his leadership and vision, and we wish him every success in the future.

Okomera Logo

Silvère brings over ten years of experience in the Medtech and Life Science tools industry, with a proven history in growing companies at the intersection of healthcare and innovation. As Chief Operating Officer at Ganymed Robotics, he was instrumental in shaping company strategy, driving rapid expansion, and leading efforts in human resources, business modelling, industrial partnerships, and product development.

Prior to Ganymed, Silvère held key positions at Aditlys Medical, where he oversaw the company's spin-off and early structuring, and at CorWave, where he was the first employee, leading major development activities and contributing to its growth through two fundraising rounds (series A and B).

An engineer by training, Silvère is a graduate of École Polytechnique in France and Imperial College London and holds an MBA from INSEAD. This unique blend of technical and business skills equips him to lead Okomera as it broadens its impact on cancer research through innovative technologies.

"We are excited to welcome Silvère as CEO," said the Richard Eglen, Chair, Okomera Board. "His strategic vision, operational leadership, and commitment to medical innovation make him the ideal person to guide Okomera into its next stage of growth and achievement."

Upon his appointment, Silvère commented:

"Okomera stands at a pivotal moment, built on a solid foundation and driven by a mission to push forward global cancer research. I am eager to collaborate with the dedicated Okomera team to build on past successes, strengthen partnerships, and speed up the development of groundbreaking solutions for researchers worldwide."

With Silvère leading the company, Okomera reaffirms its dedication to driving forward its vision of transforming cancer research through innovation and supporting the global scientific community in the fight against cancer.

About Okomera

Okomera is a Paris-based Life Science tools startup company, advancing oncology research through state-of-the-art technologies that unite microfluidics, cellular biology and artificial intelligence. The company's focus is on organoid screening platforms, empowering researchers to accelerate discoveries and develop more effective treatments for cancer.

CONTACT: Mélodie Sassine, Product Manager melodie.sassine@okomera.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2705338/Okomera_Primary_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/appointment-of-silvere-lucquin-as-chief-executive-officer-of-okomera-302547870.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.