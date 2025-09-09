Inogen Alliance: BONUS: Climate Resilience in Healthcare - Perspectives from New Zealand

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Inogen Alliance

In this follow-up to our last episode on climate resilience, Host Laura Kirkvold, Sustainability Working Group Leader with Inogen Alliance and Consultant with Antea Group USA, sits down with James Hughes, Technical Director for Climate and Resilience and Strategic Consulting at Tonkin + Taylor to elaborate on the topic, with a focus on the healthcare sector in New Zealand. James highlights the interconnection between environmental challenges and systemic disparities, including access to healthcare in a timely manner.

Listen now:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

YouTube

Time Stamps

(00:29) Tonkin + Taylor's report: Key findings

(04:09) How the healthcare context is unique

(08:38) How climate risk exacerbates inequities

(11:26) Recommendations for companies

"?When you start looking at the broader, interconnected issues with delivering a healthcare system over the long term, and that requires, obviously funding from government, ongoing improvements to the healthcare system, at the same time at which climate change impacts are not only affecting the healthcare system, but the broader economy. ?You can quite plausibly develop scenarios where all those things coincide in a very difficult situation and problematic situation where funding goes down, climate impacts go up and, for example, waiting times increase, more people transition to private healthcare, if they can afford it," James Hughes, Tonkin + Taylor.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Inogen Alliance on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Inogen Alliance

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/inogen-alliance

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: Inogen Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bonus-climate-resilience-in-healthcare-perspectives-from-new-zea-1070571