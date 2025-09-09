Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Provides Corporate Update Highlighting Foundation for Growth

Company adds seasoned directors and advisors, and advances flagship cloud-compute platform Lyken.AI with new partnerships and commercial activity

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Alset AI Ventures Inc.(TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:GPUSF(WKN:A40M0J, SYM:1R6)("Alset AI" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence ("AI") venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, today issued a corporate update covering organizational, commercial, and capital initiatives completed over the past several months. The Company has been focused on readying Alset AI foundationally and operationally for its next phase of growth, with an emphasis on revenue-generating assets led by its flagship cloud compute platform, Cedarcross Technologies Inc., operating under the brand Lyken.AI ("Lyken").

Recent Corporate and Governance Milestones

At the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on August 26, 2025, Lisa Baird and Vijay Mony were elected to Alset AI's Board of Directors (the " Board "), adding deep operating, brand, and private-equity expertise. The Company thanks the outgoing directors for their service and ongoing support. Following the Meeting, Lisa was appointed to the Board's Audit Committee, Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, and Compensation Committee (Chair). Vijay has been appointed to the Board's Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee (Chair), and will also serve on the Compensation Committee.

Chase Chamberlin, CEO of Commonwealth Sports joined Alset AI as a strategic advisor, bringing growth, brand, and ecosystem-building experience across sports, entertainment, and technology sectors.

Earlier this summer, Adam Ingrao was appointed to the Board in addition to serving as CEO of the Company, ensuring tighter alignment of strategy, operations, and capital markets execution. Adam has also been added to the Board's Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, and Compensation Committee.

Advancing Lyken.AI - Flagship Cloud Compute Platform

Following completion of its acquisition on August 5, 2025, Lyken is now a fully-owned subsidiary of Alset AI. Lyken is positioned as a differentiated, scalable cloud compute platform focused on high-performance AI infrastructure and services.

The Lyken.AI corporate website launched in August to support deal flow, partner onboarding, and client outreach.

Alset AI executed a white-label agreement to deliver the provider's compute and platform services under the Lyken brand. The agreement provides direct access to a broad suite of products, technical resources, and deployment support, strengthening service to existing customers, speeding pipeline conversion, and adding global delivery capability while unlocking Canada-first options for data residency and compliance.

The Company announced a strategic alliance with CHIP Datacentres Inc. (" CHIP "), including an investment into CHIP's Waterloo-based data center conducting its initial build out of power capacity off approximately 2MW and continued to broaden its vendor and technology network to support rapid deployments and enterprise-grade solutions.

Lyken executed a master services agreement with Align Wellness, providing a pathway to serve 60+ clinics across North America.

Outlook - Organic Growth and Bolt-On Opportunities

With an organizational reset complete, augmented leadership at the Board and advisory levels, and stronger commercial infrastructure for Lyken, Alset AI believes it is well-positioned for both organic growth and targeted bolt-on opportunities. The Company expects continued progress on partnerships that expand capacity, geography, and product breadth.

Adam Ingrao, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Year-to-date we set out to put the right structure, leadership, and partner network in place so Alset AI can scale with focus and speed. We completed the governance work, added accomplished directors and advisors, and sharpened our commercial strategy around revenue-generating AI infrastructure led by Lyken.AI. In recent months we launched Lyken's website, expanded our network with world-class technology partners, formed a new data-center alliance with an initial 2MW build-out, and signed agreements that open meaningful customer channels. We believe the opportunity in front of us is significant. The organic demand we're seeing, combined with bolt-on growth opportunities, gives us multiple avenues to scale. We've taken disciplined steps to support the balance sheet in a shareholder-friendly way, and we are executing on a clear roadmap to convert pipeline into revenue. We're energized by what's ahead and confident in our ability to drive sustained growth."

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high-potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

