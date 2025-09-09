Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - District Metals Corp. (TSXV: DMX) (Nasdaq First North: DMXSE SDB) (OTCQB: DMXCF) (FSE: DFPP); ("District" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that MWH Geo-Surveys International Inc. ("MWH") has completed a detailed Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") radiometric and magnetic survey at the 100% owned Nianfors Property located in Gävleborgs County, Sweden.

The UAV survey at the Nianfors Property has successfully confirmed known uranium-molybdenum-rare earth elements (REEs) polymetallic occurrences whilst also identifying new target areas (Figures 1 and 2). At the Majsaberget uranium polymetallic occurrence, located within mineral license Nianfors nr 102, a total of 889 uraniferous boulders have been historically documented, with assay results ranging from 0.01 to 1.4% U3O8, 0.05 to 0.22% Mo, and 0.08 to 0.69% Y 1-4. As expected, this area produced a strong uraniferous radiometric response during the UAV survey.

Notably, a high intensity uraniferous radiometric anomaly was detected along the eastern boundary of Nianfors nr 102. This led to the discovery of a new uranium-rich area with a radiometric value approximately 50% stronger than that of the Majsaberget occurrence. As a result of this significant find, a new mineral license application, Nianfors nr 103, was submitted to cover the newly identified target area, located approximately 1.9 km northeast of the Majsaberget occurrence.

Garrett Ainsworth, CEO of District, commented: "The results from the UAV survey at our Nianfors Property have exceeded our expectations by not only validating known high grade uranium polymetallic occurrences, but also uncovering a significant new target with even stronger uraniferous radiometric responses. This expansion of our land position at Nianfors underscores our commitment to aggressively explore and unlock the full potential of this underexplored region in Sweden."

Uranium is commonly used as a geochemical pathfinder in mineral exploration due to its close association with various valuable mineral deposits, including REEs, base metals, and iron-oxide-copper-gold (IOCG) systems. In Sweden, certain geological environments show elevated uranium concentrations that may indicate the presence of other economically significant metals and minerals. However, while uranium anomalies can guide exploration efforts, it is important to note that there is currently a moratorium on uranium exploration and mining in Sweden that the Government has stated they intend to abolish as of January 1, 2026 (see news release dated September 2, 2025).

Figure 1: Nianfors nr 101 Uraniferous Radiometric and Magnetic Compilation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7971/265647_2d3e094a3437fa05_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Nianfors nr 102 & 103 Uraniferous Radiometric and Magnetic Compilation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7971/265647_2d3e094a3437fa05_003full.jpg

Nianfors Property Highlights:

Contains the Majsaberget uranium-yttrium-molybdenum occurrence that consists of 889 mineralized boulders over an approximate area of 500 m by 200 m1,4.

Assays from the Majsaberget mineralized boulders returned a weighted average of 0.16% U3O8 and 0.08% Y1,4.

A 1982 report by the Swedish Geological Survey reported mineralized boulder assays ranging from 0.01 to 1.4% U3O8, 0.08 to 0.69% Y, 0.05 to 0.22% Mo, and 0.02 to 0.31% Th2,3,4.

The Majsaberget Occurrence was historically estimated to host at least 12,998,896 lbs U3O8 grading 0.07 to 0.14% U3O82,3,4.

The Nianfors Property has never seen systematic modern exploration.

Historical Estimate Disclosure:

See Forsberg, L-O., Kullman, F., Lofroth, B., 1985: Description of SKBS Mineral Reserves. Norrland. Uranrapport 1985-3, Sveriges Geologiska AB, IRAP 85026, p. 17 (the "Majsaberget Occurrence Report").

The Company views the historical estimate included in the Majsaberget Occurrence Report to be relevant and reliable.

Total, probable and presumed tonnage of the area: 5,199,558 to 10,399,116 lbs U3O8 (2,358.48 to 4,716.96 tonnes U3O8). In total for the entire area, the potential is estimated to be at least 12,998,896 lbs U3O8 (5,896.2 tonnes U3O8). Mineralization of two types occur in the area. Partly neosome-pegmatite mineralization and partly an impregnation mineralization in gneiss granite. The average content of the former type is estimated to be about 0.06-0.08% U3O8 and of the latter type about 0.14% U3O8.

Historical uranium geochemical assays have been converted from U to U3O8 (U3O8 = U*1.1792).

Mineral resources under the Majsaberget Occurrence Report were classified under previous definition standards and do not match the current categories under NI 43-101.

The Company is not aware of any more recent estimates or data available to the Company on the Nianfors Property.

The Company would need to conduct an exploration program, including twinning of historical drill holes in order to verify the Nianfors Property historical estimate as a current mineral resource.

The mineral resource estimates is considered to be a "historical estimate" under NI 43-101 and a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource and District is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource.

References:

1 Svensson, S., 1981: Uranium Prospecting in Norrland. Uranrapport 1981-8, Sveriges Geologiska Undersökning, BRAP 81083, p. 67.



2 Forsberg, L-O., 1982: Uranium Prospecting in Norrland. Uranrapport 1982-12, Sveriges

Geologiska Undersökning, BRAP 82042, p. 33.

3 The potential quantity and grade of the Majsaberget occurrence is conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. There are no defined methods or parameters used in determining the quantity and grade of the exploration target estimate.

4 The Company is not treating the Nianfors Property as a mineral project material to the Company. This Majsaberget mineral resource estimate is considered to be a "historical estimate" under NI 43-101 and a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource and District is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. The potential quantity and grade of the Majsaberget occurrence is conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. There are no defined methods or parameters used in determining the quantity and grade of the exploration target estimate.

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Garrett Ainsworth, P.Geo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Ainsworth is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The data disclosed in this news release is related to rock geochemical results. District has not undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results. District considers these historical rock geochemical results relevant as the Company is using this data as a guide to plan exploration programs. The Company's current and future exploration work includes verification of the historical data through geochemical sampling and drilling.

Mr. Ainsworth has not verified any of the information regarding any of the properties or projects referred to herein other than the Nianfors Mineral Licenses. Mineralization on any other properties referred to herein is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Nianfors Mineral Licenses.

About District Metals Corp.

District Metals Corp. is led by industry professionals with a track record of success in the mining industry. The Company's mandate is to seek out, explore, and develop prospective mineral properties through a disciplined science-based approach to create shareholder value and benefit other stakeholders. District is a 2025 TSX Venture 50 company, ranking among the top-performing issuers on the TSX Venture Exchange in the past year.

District is a polymetallic exploration and development company focused on the Viken and Tomtebo Properties in Sweden. The Viken Property covers 100% of the Viken Energy Metals Deposit, which contains the largest undeveloped Mineral Resource Estimate of uranium in the world[i] along with significant Mineral Resource Estimates of vanadium, molybdenum, nickel, copper, zinc, and other important and critical raw materials.

The advanced exploration stage Tomtebo Property is located in the Bergslagen Mining District of south-central Sweden and is situated between the historic Falun Mine and Boliden's Garpenberg Mine that are located 25 km to the northwest and southeast, respectively. Two historic polymetallic mines and numerous polymetallic showings are located on the Tomtebo Property along an approximate 17 km trend that exhibits similar geology, structure, alteration and VMS/SedEx style mineralization as other significant mines within the district.

For further information on the Viken Property, please see the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report on the Viken Energy Metals Project, Jämtland County, Sweden" dated effective April 25, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

i S&P Global Market Intelligence - Market Intelligence Research

