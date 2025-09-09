Nokia Oyj: Maher Terminals, one of North America's busiest container terminals, enhances operations with Nokia Edge and private wireless

Maher Terminals, one of North America's busiest container terminals, enhances operations with Nokia Edge and private wireless

Nokia Edge platform for industries enables Maher Terminals to connect assets and leverage real-time data and analytics to improve operational efficiency and security.

09 September 2025

Espoo, Finland - Nokia and its partner Future Technologies Venture have deployed Nokia Edge platform to provide private wireless connectivity, devices, and applications in Maher Terminals, one of the world's largest container terminal operators, to take advantage of real-time data and analytics and improve operational efficiency and fluidity throughout the terminal.

Maher Terminals operates a 450-acre marine container terminal in Port Elizabeth, part of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey port complex. One of the busiest terminals in North America, Maher Terminals loads and unloads 2 million containers annually for its shipping line customers and serves as the major container ship facility for cargoes entering and leaving the New York metropolitan area.

Maher Terminals chose Nokia because it needed a secure, reliable, high-bandwidth, low-latency wireless connectivity solution to optimize its terminal operations, supporting yard management, crane management, and gate operations.

"We chose the Nokia solution to enhance our wireless connectivity, security and scalability to improve our equipment's network reliability and communications, as well as providing superior connectivity options as we deploy advanced cargo handling and identification capabilities. The private wireless aspects also helped us meet our cybersecurity objectives in securing port operations,"said, Laura Markham, CIO of Maher Terminals.

"We are proud to partner with Nokia to deliver a turnkey solution for Maher Terminals. As a leading provider of IT solutions and services, we understand the needs and challenges of the transportation and logistics industry. We selected Nokia Edge platform and related solutions because they scale and can flexibly support a wide range of use cases and applications for our customers," said Peter Cappiello, CEO of Future Technologies Venture LLC.

"We are excited to collaborate with Future Technologies Venture and deploy a platform that will help Maher Terminals achieve its business and sustainability goals. With our Edge platform for industries that integrates devices, edge computing, applications, and private wireless connectivity, Maher Terminals will enhance their operational efficiency and visibility across their port operations," said David de Lancellotti, Vice President of Enterprise Campus Edge Sales at Nokia.

Nokia Edge platform includes Nokia DAC for reliable private wireless connectivity and edge capabilities in MX Industrial Edge (MXIE), ruggedized industrial devices, Nokia Industrial device management and Network Digital Twin.



Nokia DAC provides reliable private wireless connectivity for real-time asset tracking and positioning, helping Maher Terminals maintain its cargo container handling objectives while increasing customer satisfaction.

Nokia Industrial devices connect vehicles, like straddle carriers, and people to the network for efficient transfer of data and communication. Nokia Industrial device management enables remote configuration and firmware upgrade of devices. Nokia Network Digital Twin brings live telemetry from devices continually validating the high-bandwidth and low-latency wireless connectivity enabling Maher Terminal to leverage the data for better planning.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

AboutFuture Technologies Venture, LLC

Future Technologies Venture, LLC ("Future Technologies") is a North American lead systems integrator specializing in end-to-end private network solutions for Manufacturing, Energy, Transportation, Military, and Government sectors. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in metro Atlanta, GA, the company delivers assessment, design, deployment, and ongoing support to enable mission-critical infrastructure. With expertise spanning Private 5G, Fixed Wireless, Wi-Fi, Fiber, and legacy networks, Future Technologies powers advanced use cases-from AI, Edge Computing, and Robotics to Connected Worker and Automation.

