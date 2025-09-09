LAGENIO, a global leader in kid's smartwatches, is set to debut its next-generation innovation at IFA 2025 in Berlin, Germany, Booth NO: H27h-12. LAGENIO has unveiled two new models for Europe market: the K9, a premium AI-powered watch phone, and the K3, a creative entry-level model. Designed as a safe first phone alternative for children ages 4 to 12, both devices combine secure communication and parental controls with features that encourage physical activity and healthy digital habits.

LAGENIO kids smartwatches in colorful designs with fun cartoon watch faces, fitness tracking, safety features, and educational functions

"Parents want to give their kids independence without compromising safety, and kids want technology that feels exciting and fun," said Li Leung, CEO of LAGENIO. "With the new LAGENIO platform, we have combined performance, design, and child-friendly features to deliver a smartwatch that kids love-and parents can feel secure about."

LAGENIO K9 The World's First AI 4G Kids Watch

LAGENIO K9 kid's smartwatch delivers comprehensive hardware upgrades, including a AMOLED display, a slimmer, stylish design, and a higher-frequency CPU for smooth and responsive performance.

What truly distinguishes the K9 is its AI-powered software based on ChatGPT. A lightweight local AI model provides personalized assistance tailored to each child's needs, including drawing guidance, question answering, writing support, and storytelling.

With these intelligent capabilities, the K9 redefines the kid's smartwatch category for the AI era, offering smart, reliable, and interactive experiences that empower kids while giving parents peace of mind.

LAGENIO K3 Streamlined functions dedicated to children's safety and connection

The K3 focuses on what matters most: kid's safety and seamless communication. Equipped with reliable calling, real-time location tracking, and durable kid-friendly design, the K3 offers kids more color options for housing combinations, ensures parents can stay connected with peace of mind while kids enjoy greater creativity.

About LAGENIO

Founded in 2019, LAGENIO is a global leader in 4G kid's smartwatches. We are committed to creating a world where innovation and care thrive to empower families worldwide. LAGENIO has become a trusted brand for families worldwide. The company serves more than 36 million users across 45 countries.

LAGENIO cares about data security and data privacy. All user data will be saved in local Europe server without transmission to any other country.

