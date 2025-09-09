Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2025 08:22 Uhr
WorldSkills UK: Team UK Flies the Flag in Denmark

Young British Talent Leaves Heathrow with Hopes for European Success

LONDON, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team UK, 19 brilliant young professionals and tradespeople, landed in Herning, Denmark, last night (September 8th), to compete in the highly anticipated EuroSkills Finals.

The event, often described as the European Championships of vocational and technical skills, will bring together the continent's brightest and most talented young professionals to compete across a wide range of skills disciplines to find who's la crème de la crème.

The apprentices and former apprentices in Team UK, selected, managed and trained by WorldSkills UK supported by Pearson, form a remarkable group of young millennials, each representing their skill and their community.

Each competitor brings a story of years of perseverance, dedication and achievement, having come through regional heats, national finals and a rigorous team selection programme.

Leading experts in their field will oversee three-days of ultimate examinations in a huge spectrum of skills disciplines from plumbing, decorating, and welding to 'frontline' sectors such as mechanical engineering, industry 4.0 and mechatronics - all vital for the UK's future.

It's expected that Skills Minister Jacqui Smith will be among the 70,000 spectators in attendance.

Meet Team UK:

Jonathan Gough, Electrical Installation, from Waringstown

Caolan McCartan from Newry and Patrick Sheerin from Portadown, Industry 4.0

Jamie Mathews, Joinery from Ballyclare

John Doherty and Jason McVerry, Mechatronics both hailing from Armagh

Andrew McCann, Plumbing & Heating, from Aughnacloy

Luke Roberts, Welder, from Haverford West

Melody Cheung, Graphic Design, from Port Talbot

Evan Klimazsewski, Electronics, from Holyhead

Gabrielle Wilson, Cooking, from Rhayader

Yuliia Batrak, Restaurant Services, from Colwyn Bay

Finn Gallagher, Web Technologies, now from Salisbury, who attended Cardiff University

Tomas Ankers, CNC Milling, from Wrexham

Stanley Mackintosh aged 19, from Fakenham

Katie Sime, Hairdressing, from Cheltenham

Stuart Lyons, Mechanical Engineering CAD, from Lanark

Shelby Fitzackerly, Painting & Decorating, from Accrington

Grace Longden, Health & Social Care, from Macclesfield

The EuroSkills Finals, organized biennially by WorldSkills Europe, represents the pinnacle of vocational excellence on the continent.

This year's competition, hosted in Herning from 9 to 13 September, will welcome over 600 competitors from more than 30 countries, each aiming to demonstrate their mastery of technical and professional skills.

The UK delegation's arrival in Herning, ahead of the today's Opening Ceremony, marks the beginning of an intense week of competition, networking, and cultural exchange. Over the course of the EuroSkills Finals, participants will face practical and theoretical tests designed to simulate real-world industry scenarios. Judged by panels of international experts, medals are awarded to those who demonstrate outstanding performance and innovation.

EuroSkills is the largest skills competition in Europe and forms part of the global WorldSkills movement. The event aims to raise the profile and recognition of skilled professionals, celebrate technical excellence, and promote best practices in vocational education and training.

www.worldskillsuk.org

Further information from Dan Kirkby 07785 392735

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67da9d96-c313-482b-a023-7ae4bffd9795


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
