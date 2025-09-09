Telestream LLC: Telestream Expands Vantage Ecosystem to Empower Distributed Media Organizations with Modern, Scalable, Cloud-Native Solutions

New integrations with Mimir, Iconik, Embrace, and Broadteam enhance interoperability and streamline workflows. Telestream to showcase these and more innovations at IBC2025.

NEVADA CITY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Telestream , a global leader in media workflow technologies, has announced that Vantage now integrates directly with next-generation media platforms , including Mimir, Iconik, Embrace, and Broadteam, to support evolving media workflows and advance interoperability across modern media supply chains. The integrations enable media organizations to automate critical workflows, scale operations on demand, and connect cloud and on-premises environments with precision. Telestream will demonstrate these integrations alongside its AI enhancements , Global Ingest , and Measurement capabilities at IBC2025, Stand 7.B21 .

"Increasingly, our customers need open, scalable workflows that meet them where they are, whether that's on-prem, in the cloud, or both," said Charlie Dunn, Executive Vice President of Products at Telestream. "By integrating with these future-ready platforms, we're delivering a cohesive path to automation and interoperability that improves speed, quality, and visibility across the entire media lifecycle."

These integrations strengthen Telestream's Global Ingest strategy, unifying live, camera card, and file-based ingest into one intelligent pipeline enriched with structured metadata, accelerating collaboration, improving searchability, and ensuring content flows seamlessly across on-prem, cloud, and hybrid operations.

Vantage + Mimir: Modern, cloud-based media asset management

Vantage and Mimir together enhance cloud-native media management for news, sports, and enterprise content operations by automating processing within Mimir's AI-powered, browser-based platform. When content enters a Mimir input bucket via live ingest, upload, or another workflow, Vantage will automatically run ingest, QC, and metadata creation in the background. This enables editors and producers to access, search, and work with media in near real-time without manual delays.

Ideal for live-to-VOD workflows, the integration ensures content is processed, indexed, and ready for creative use quickly and accurately, supporting fast-turn, distributed production environments and bridging the gap between technical processing and editorial decision-making.

Vantage + Iconik: Real-time collaboration for decentralized teams

The Vantage integration with Iconik supports hybrid workflows that unify local and cloud storage in a single searchable environment. Triggered by folder placement or metadata, Vantage can handle ingest, proxy creation, QC, and push processed assets back to Iconik for review and distribution. This allows decentralized teams to collaborate in real time without duplicating effort or moving large files unnecessarily.

The Iconik integration also supports growing media workflows, enabling editors to work in Adobe Premiere Pro with content as it's being captured, while Vantage mirrors originals to the cloud for remote access. This hybrid, cloud-connected approach reduces complexity, speeds turnaround, and supports scalable, metadata-driven workflows, ideal for distributed teams, remote post-production, and high-volume environments.

Learn more about Vantage's integration with Mimir and Iconik .

Vantage + Embrace: Intuitive, No-Code Visual Orchestration

Integrated with Vantage, Embrace Pulse-IT brings simplicity to complex, multi-step workflows by combining Vantage's robust media processing with Embrace's low-code/no-code visual orchestration. Embrace's intuitive interface enables teams to design, trigger, and monitor workflows seamlessly, from ingest and QC to transcoding and metadata transformation, all without coding, while Vantage handles the heavy processing. Together, these tools put sophisticated media automation within reach of non-developers, enabling faster and more adaptable workflows across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments.

This pairing supports complex use cases like live news and sports, multi-stage post-production, and large-scale OTT delivery, with conditional logic, automated routing, and human-in-the-loop approvals where needed. The result is greater speed, flexibility, and visibility, reducing manual effort and engineering reliance while ensuring quality, compliance, and agility in rapidly changing media operations.

Learn more about Vantage's integration with Embrace .

Vantage + Broadteam: File & live logging, instant clip creation, and archiving

A seamless integration between Skylog and Vantage transforms live ingest and media indexation. Operators can enrich growing files in real time with manual or automated metadata, ensuring every key moment is captured with precision. Through an intuitive, web-based interface with AI assistance, operators can tag, annotate, organize, and rate content as it happens. From a three-pointer in basketball to a pivotal reality-show reveal, enriched, timecode-linked metadata travels seamlessly through the workflow.

This collaboration unites Skylog's strengths in live and file logging, clipping, and AI-powered indexation with Vantage's industry-leading transcoding and workflow automation. For sports and entertainment organizations, the result is clear: reduced manual processes, lower production costs, and accelerated turnaround times for editing processes, highlights, and archive enrichment. With Skylog x Vantage, broadcasters gain the agility to scale remote and on-premises workflows.

Powering Modern Media Creation Through Interoperability

Media companies are rapidly adopting modern media workflows that can be deployed across on-prem, cloud, and hybrid environments. Managing ingest, transcoding, metadata, QC, and delivery across multiple systems is complex, but integrations with platforms like Mimir, Iconik, Embrace, and Broadteam bring new agility.

These browser-based solutions enable creative teams to work from anywhere, while Telestream Vantage delivers proven, trusted, and reliable media processing behind the scenes. Together, they streamline every stage of the pipeline, reducing manual effort, accelerating turnaround, and ensuring high-quality content reaches audiences quickly and efficiently. Early adopters are using the integrations to turn around highlights packages in minutes, centralize QC for multi-market delivery, and streamline remote collaboration for globally distributed editorial teams.

These integrations are available today to joint customers. Media organizations can explore deployment options that align with their existing infrastructure, security requirements, and growth plans.

Advancing Standards for Interoperability: Telestream Adopts EBU DMF Protocol

Telestream is pioneering one of the industry's first workflow solutions developed for the Dynamic Media Facility (DMF) protocol, an EBU initiative redefining broadcast infrastructures beyond SMPTE 2110. Built on a fully software-defined, hardware-agnostic foundation, DMF promotes a cloud-native architecture with a unified Media Exchange Layer for faster-than-real-time processing, enhanced cybersecurity, and vendor-agnostic deployment. Telestream's participation with EBU extends its interoperability strategy beyond vendor integrations to include open, standards-based approaches championed by leading European broadcasters and global partners.

As broadcasters prepare for the demands of their future infrastructure, Telestream's DMF adoption underscores its commitment to delivering future-ready, standards-based workflows that maximize flexibility, reduce complexity, and enable true interoperability across the media supply chain.

See Telestream at IBC2025

Telestream will showcase these Vantage integrations at IBC2025, Stand 7.B21. To schedule a meeting or request a demonstration, visit https://www.telestream.net/ibc2025/schedule-a-meeting-section .

About Telestream

Ingest. Enhance. Deliver.

Telestream has been at the forefront of digital media innovation for nearly three decades, serving as the trusted partner behind some of the world's most mission-critical media operations. Its industry-leading test and measurement and media workflow solutions streamline operations and scale efficiently across the entire media lifecycle-from capture and live production to automation, processing, quality control, content management, and distribution. Designed for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, Telestream ensures high-quality media delivery to any audience, on any platform. The company is privately held and headquartered in Nevada City, California. Learn more at www.telestream.net .

