Responds to Customer Demand for High Accuracy Situational Awareness in 1 Hour

Echodyne, the radar platform company, today announces the immediate availability of the Rapid Deployment Kit (RDK) for its market-leading metamaterials electronically scanned array (MESA®) EchoShield radar. EchoShield is a software-defined, multi-mission, multi-domain, multi-modal radar with exceptional accuracy and advanced AI-based classification in increasingly high demand for air domain awareness and counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) solutions.

With the proliferation of drones in the airspace comes a requirement for rapidly establishing situational awareness zones that detect, track, identify, and enable mitigation of threats. The RDK is designed for quick and straightforward deployment of four radars for robust, high accuracy hemispherical coverage. Adding the RDK to the EchoShield portfolio creates leading positions in every modality, from fixed sites and full on-the-move (OTM) capabilities to now include rapidly deployable temporary missions.

Key benefits of the EchoShield RDK include:

High durability and rapid assembly : The RDK is made of durable steel components and a multi-axis tripod and designed to be operational in less than one hour (<1 hr).

: The RDK is made of durable steel components and a multi-axis tripod and designed to be operational in less than one hour (<1 hr). An integrated junction box and power supply unit : Engineered to withstand the harshest environments, the tripod-mounted radar platform includes simplified wiring and power management through an integrated junction box and power supply unit (see junction box and power supply unit specifications below).

: Engineered to withstand the harshest environments, the tripod-mounted radar platform includes simplified wiring and power management through an integrated junction box and power supply unit (see junction box and power supply unit specifications below). Access to high-accuracy hemispherical coverage : The RDK provides a 25km high-accuracy situational awareness hemisphere to detect, track, and classify drones of all shapes, sizes, models, and capabilities.

: The RDK provides a 25km high-accuracy situational awareness hemisphere to detect, track, and classify drones of all shapes, sizes, models, and capabilities. Junction Box Specifications : Ready mount for tripod, 4-channel junction box for 4x EchoShield radars, Integrated Layer-2 Switch, Single C2 interface, Single Power interface.

: Ready mount for tripod, 4-channel junction box for 4x EchoShield radars, Integrated Layer-2 Switch, Single C2 interface, Single Power interface. Power Supply Unit Specifications: Ready mount for tripod, COMROD ComPact 2400 PSU, Supports 4x EchoShield other equipment, Available with 5-15P, Type E/F, Type G cable options.

"Drones have changed the very nature of how we think about perimeter surveillance and situational awareness," said Eben Frankenberg, CEO of Echodyne. "Our MESA radar systems have been central to ensuring that one sensor can provide heightened awareness simultaneously in air and surface domains. The EchoShield Rapid Deployment Kit allows every customer to quickly establish high-accuracy hemispherical situational awareness."

Echodyne combines the lowest size, weight, and power (SWaP) requirements with the industry's most robust on-radar software platform. With radars leading in short- and medium-range categories, Echodyne's RDK accelerates EchoShield deployments and ensures mission success. For more information, please contact your company representative or visit Echodyne.com.

About Echodyne

Echodyne, the radar platform company, is a U.S. designer and manufacturer of advanced commercial radar systems for defense, government, and commercial market applications. The company combines patented metamaterials electronically scanned array (MESA®) architecture with powerful software and machine learning to deliver high fidelity situational awareness data pinpointing activity in air and surface domains with unrivalled speed, accuracy, and precision. Proven and trusted by militaries, agencies, integrators, and critical infrastructure across the globe, Echodyne's products set a new standard for radar excellence. Privately held, the company is headquartered in Kirkland, WA, USA and backed by Bill Gates, NEA, Madrona Venture Group, Baillie Gifford, Northrop Grumman, and Supernal, among others. See radar in action at Echodyne.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250909726225/en/

Contacts:

David Claxton, echodyne@wiseup.pr