Generix, a global business software company offering an expansive portfolio of SaaS solutions for supply chain, finance, commerce, and B2B integration, today announces the appointment of Laurent De Kimpe as the CFO of Generix.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250909797769/en/

Laurent De Kimpe, CFO Generix

In this role, De Kimpe will focus on driving financial excellence across all regions. He has worked in software, manufacturing, and logistics to support companies in times of accelerated growth and transformation. He has held CFO positions in several international groups, most recently as Group CFO and Managing Director EMEA at Sciforma, a fast-growing SaaS provider. At Sciforma he managed international Finance and HR functions, led acquisitions, integrated new businesses, and supported its transformation to profitable growth.

"We are excited to welcome Laurent as Generix's new Chief Financial Officer. His deep financial expertise and proven record of driving sustainable growth will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global positioning in the market," said Raphael Sanchez, President CEO, Generix. "With Laurent's leadership, we are confident in our ability to strengthen our financial strategy, create long-term value for our stakeholders, and prepare for Generix's next chapter of growth."

"I am honored to join the Generix leadership team at such a crucial time of growth for the organization," stated Laurent De Kimpe. "My priority is to establish the finance function as a true strategic partner for Generix by optimizing financial strategies, reshaping business models, and accelerating global expansion and growth."

About Generix

Generix is a global SaaS company helping connect businesses together to turn each digital connection into digital value. It offers a leading portfolio of cloud solutions and services powered by AI to drive with confidence the most mission-critical digital business processes in supply chain, finance and commerce. It also provides end-to-end B2B integration and collaboration solutions so companies can fully operate across digital business networks. Nearly 1,000 Generix talents are dedicated to best serve over 5,000 customers across more than 60 countries. The company helps to process more than 17 billion messages, prepare more 600 million pallets, manage over 500 million invoices and more than 1 million transport operations per year. Generix believes in the immense growth potential of the networked economy in a sustainable world. More info: www.generixgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250909797769/en/

Contacts:

Media Inquiries:

Laurel Case

news@talesplash.com

+1 315-663-6780