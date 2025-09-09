Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.09.2025
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
09.09.2025 09:06 Uhr
Thunes Launches Real-Time Payments into Morocco

Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network can now offer real-time payments to bank accounts in Morocco, meeting consumer demand for faster cross-border commerce

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, today announces its launch of real-time payment services in Morocco. Members of its Direct Global Network can now enable real-time payments to bank accounts in the country. The launch supports payouts in Moroccan Dirham (MAD) and gives Thunes' Members greater access to Morocco's increasingly connected and digitised economy.

Morocco is one of the top receiving countries in Africa. According to the World Bank, Morocco received over USD 11.5 billion in 2023, underscoring the importance of efficient and affordable cross-border payments into the country.

New research from Thunes in its 2025 Report: Money Without Borders underscores the critical role of speed in cross-border money transfers. The study revealed that 65% of expatriates prioritise speed above all else when selecting a payment method. Thanks to Thunes' direct connections into the Moroccan banking network, transactions into the country will be faster and more transparent than on legacy systems.

Aik Boon Tan, Chief Network Officer at Thunes, said: "As the demand for seamless, real-time cross-border payments into North Africa continues to grow, Thunes is committed to offering fast and reliable alternatives to legacy systems. This latest expansion of our Direct Global Network into Morocco marks an important milestone for Thunes and our Members around the world, giving them the opportunity to truly enhance the speed of their consumer and business cross-border payments."

Chloé Mayenobe, President and COO at Thunes, added: "Speed has become more than a preference in cross-border payments, it's an expectation and a key factor for end users when choosing a solution. With the launch of direct payouts into Morocco, we're giving our Members the power to deliver faster, cheaper, and more transparent transactions into one of Africa's most vital markets."

With this expansion, Thunes further reinforces its position as a leader in real-time cross-border payments, providing streamlined payout capabilities into Morocco. The expansion also supports Thunes' mission to include the next billion end users in the global economy, fostering greater financial inclusion for those looking to send money into the country.

About Thunes:

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world. Thunes' proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 130 countries and more than 80 currencies. Thunes' Network connects directly to over 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts worldwide, as well as 15 billion cards via more than 320 different payment methods, such as GCash, M-Pesa, Airtel, MTN, Orange, JazzCash, Easypaisa, AliPay, WeChat Pay and many more. Thunes' Direct Global Network differentiates itself through its worldwide reach, in-house SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform, ensuring Members of the Network receive unrivaled speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when making real-time payments, globally. Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network include gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo, super-apps like Grab and WeChat, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs and banks. Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 14 locations, including Atlanta, Barcelona, Beijing, Dubai, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, Manila, Nairobi, Paris, Riyadh, San Francisco and Shanghai. For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thunes-launches-real-time-payments-into-morocco-302549467.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
