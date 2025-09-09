Ultimaker B.V: UltiMaker Introduces Secure Line from the S series, Defense-Grade 3D Printing for High-Security, On-Demand Production

The Secure Line transforms additive manufacturing into a frontline tactical capability across any environment.

NEW YORK and GELDERMALSEN, Netherlands, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UltiMaker , a global leader in 3D printing for defense, manufacturing, and education, today announces the launch of its new Secure Line of 3D printing products built for defense and high-security environments. Leading at launch are the UltiMaker S6 Secure and UltiMaker S8 Secure, two robust solutions designed to deliver trusted and reliable, on-demand production capabilities across land, sea, and air operations.

With rising demand for secure, resilient, and decentralized manufacturing, the Secure Line marks a major step forward in turning additive manufacturing into a deployable tactical asset. Built on UltiMaker's proven platform, the S6 Secure and S8 Secure combine industrial performance with hardened security features designed to meet modern defense IT standards.

"The Secure Line represents a strategic leap in making additive manufacturing a trusted and deployable asset for defense organizations," said Andy Middleton, SVP EMEA and Global Marketing at UltiMaker. "By combining industrial-grade 3D printing with uncompromising security, the Secure Line enables the production of mission-critical components at the point of need, safely, reliably, and with full control over their data and infrastructure."

Designed for operations in extreme and temperate conditions, Secure Line printers offer air-gapped, USB-only workflows, with no Wi-Fi, no external cameras, and no unverified third-party devices, eliminating common vectors for espionage, data theft, or remote intrusion.

Key security features include:

Factory-flashed, tamper-resistant firmware

Encrypted and auditable file handling

Hardware-sealed components for field integrity

No cloud dependencies or external attack surfaces

These features ensure full operational control and auditability, empowering defense forces to manufacture mission-critical components while maintaining the highest levels of data control, protection, and system security.

The S6 Secure and S8 Secure are engineered to bring industrial additive manufacturing capabilities from the lab to the field. With compact form factors and rugged construction, they enable:

Reliable operation in mobile units, military bases, and naval deployments

Rapid on-demand production of critical parts and tools

Minimized downtime and reduced dependency on vulnerable supply chains

"With Secure Line, we give defense organizations something they have not had before: industrial 3D printers they can fully trust anywhere in the world," said Arjen Dirks, CTO at UltiMaker. "We designed our Secure Line products with security built into every layer and to meet internationally recognized standards, combining reproducibility and long-term reliability in a form that guarantees tactical capability in defense environments."

Powered by the UltiMaker Cheetah motion planner, high flow print cores, and an improved feeder system, S6 Secure and S8 Secure deliver up to 4x the productivity with improved print quality. Combined with the widest range of engineering-grade materials in the UltiMaker Marketplace and multi-material printing capabilities, the Secure Line offers material flexibility in a secure environment for complex applications.

The Secure Line is manufactured in UltiMaker's manufacturing facility in Zaltbommel, Netherlands, adhering to strict European standards for quality, data security, and compliance. For years, UltiMaker 3D printing ecosystem has been used and trusted by NATO-aligned organizations around the world to power their parts production. Each Secure Line product is produced in limited batches and tailored to the specific requirements of Defense industry users. Broad availability of the Secure Line for qualified defense and aerospace organizations is expected to begin immediately.

UltiMaker offers a two-year UltiMakerCare service with every Secure Line printer, delivering peace of mind and rapid support to defense users wherever they are deployed.

