Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2025 09:10 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Original Water Lantern Festival Makes UK Debut with Events in Manchester, Birmingham, and More This September

Voted USA Today's #1 Cultural Festival, the original floating lantern experience is now lighting up UK waters for the first time

LONDON, Sept. 09, 2025, the original and most celebrated floating lantern event in the world, is making its highly anticipated UK debut this September in Manchester, Birmingham, London and Edinburgh, with more dates to be announced.

Unlike recent imitators, Water Lantern Festival is the only reputable organizer of this experience, earning global recognition as USA Today's #1 Cultural Festival and features in The New York Times, BuzzFeed, ABC, PBS and more. With more than 100 events hosted annually around the globe and over one million attendees, the festival has consistently delivered safe, meaningful, and unforgettable evenings of connection, reflection, and community.

This one-of-a-kind experience invites guests of all ages to enjoy live music from local performers, explore unique vendors, local food trucks, play yard games, a scavenger hunt, and witness the breathtaking release of personalised lanterns - each carrying messages of hope, love, and dreams as they float across the water.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting Water Lantern Festival.

UK Event Dates:

  • Manchester - Heaton Park - September 20, 2025
  • Birmingham - Dartmouth Park - September 27, 2025
  • London - Clapham Common - October 11-12, 2025
  • Edinburgh - Inverleith Park - October 4, 2025
  • Liverpool - Coming soon
  • Leeds - Coming soon
  • Nottingham - Coming soon
  • Sheffield - Coming soon

*Schedule subject to change

"As the sun sets and the lanterns begin to glow, something truly special happens," says Nate Sorensen, Event Director. "It's more than just a beautiful sight, it's a moment of connection, reflection, and community experienced by hundreds of people at once. It's an evening you'll carry with you for a lifetime."

Since launching in 2018, Water Lantern Festival has grown into the largest and most reputable lantern festival of its kind, with a professional production team ensuring safe, well-orchestrated events every time. UK audiences can now experience the signature moment, Light The Water, as thousands of lanterns float together to illuminate the night in a breathtaking display of unity and togetherness.

About Water Lantern Festival

Water Lantern Festival is the original floating lantern event, voted #1 Best Cultural Festival by USA TODAY. Since its launch in 2018, it has expanded to over 100 cities worldwide and welcomed more than 1 million participants. Backed by a professional team, consistent 5-star reviews, and a commitment to environmental responsibility, WLF remains the trusted name in lantern experiences-delivering nights you'll never forget. www.waterlanternfestival.com/uk

Social Media:
Facebook| Instagram| TikTok| YouTube

Media inquiries:
marketing@WaterLanternFestival.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.