09.09.2025 09:18 Uhr
Ries Positioning Strategy & Consulting: Chinese Automakers Shine at Munich Auto Show as Ries Backs Global Expansion

MUNICH, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Munich Auto Show (September 8-10, 2025) drew leading automakers and tech innovators, with Chinese brands including BYD, GAC, Leapmotor, and Xpeng capturing significant attention.


Xpeng unveiled its P7+ model in Europe at a conference themed "Leading the Future of AI Mobility." Simon Zhang, Global CEO of Ries Consulting and strategic advisor to Xpeng, attended the debut. He described Chinese EVs as a modern "iPhone moment," poised to reshape the industry and help restore China's economic leadership, much like historic innovations such as silk and the tea as Four Great Inventions.

Zhang noted, "When I first accompanied a client to the Frankfurt Auto Show in 2013, Chinese brands were nearly absent. Today, despite economic and geopolitical challenges, they stand out through technology and innovation." Xpeng's overseas deliveries surged 174% year-on-year from January to July 2025.

He emphasized the symbolic importance of Chinese automakers launching in Germany-the birthplace of the automobile-calling it a milestone that signals China's arrival at the global industry's summit.

However, Zhang believes lasting success in Europe requires embedding brands into local consumer mindsets with tailored products and clear messaging.

Ries Consulting, behind automotive successes such as Great Wall, Chery, and Xpeng, continues to support Chinese brands in building global positioning and achieving sustainable growth.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768480/image_5004439_23284441.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinese-automakers-shine-at-munich-auto-show-as-ries-backs-global-expansion-302550360.html

