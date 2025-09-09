Anzeige
09.09.2025 09:30 Uhr
Xinhua Silk Road: Conference held in NE. China's Shenyang to boost high-quality development of global industrial economy

BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Exchange Conference on Global Industrial Internet Integrated Development, themed "Intelligent Industry for Global Connectivity", was held on September 6 in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Photo shows the 2025 Exchange Conference on Global Industrial Internet Integrated Development held in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province on Sept. 6, 2025.

As a main forum of the 2025 Global Industrial Internet Conference opened in Shenyang on the same day, the event attracted nearly 300 representatives from governments and enterprises of 11 countries and regions to exchange ideas on new development trends of industrial internet, in a bid to promote high-quality development of the global industrial economy.

Global connectivity is not just about technology, said Hermano Tercius, Secretary of Telecommunications at the Ministry of Communications of Brazil, adding that in addition to technology, the wisdom to construct global intelligence for digitalization is also required to ensure that the achievements of the next industrial revolution are shared by all mankind.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will support more developing countries to deepen project cooperation and create development opportunities in the field of industrial internet, noted Lucero Carreón, vice chairperson of the Mexico-China bilateral entrepreneurs branch with the Mexican Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology.

The ultimate goal of global collaboration in the digital field is to benefit the entire industry and drive the future of industrialization, said Ben Sassi, general manager with Warsaw Chamber of Commerce in Poland.

Zhao Yongsheng, head of Shenyang's Tiexi District, shared the successful experience of the industrial digital transformation of Tiexi District.

He said that Tiexi District has striven to promote the intelligent upgrading of traditional industries, and the construction of industrial internet and digital transformation, and actively make layouts in new infrastructure, digital industry agglomeration, and international cooperation.

Zhao added that a group of leading domestic and foreign enterprises and innovation platforms have successively settled in the district, and many smart factory and green manufacturing demonstration projects have been effectively implemented.

The "Global Smart Tour" industrial internet enterprises exchange programme, initiated by China Economic Information of Xinhua News Agency, was officially launched at the event.

By taking Shenyang as the starting point and the event as an opportunity, the programme aims at inviting international industrial and internet enterprises to visit China's smart-factory-level production bases, and foster in-depth exchanges and mutual learning through field visits.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/347441.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768477/pic.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-conference-held-in-ne-chinas-shenyang-to-boost-high-quality-development-of-global-industrial-economy-302550372.html

